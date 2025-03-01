Maintaining a healthy lifestyle in youth is key to prolonging old age in the best conditions. The anesthetist and disseminating doctor David Callejo has broken down into a recent interview for Pódcast AC2ALITY What are they The three pillars of longevity that anyone can put into practice and for which medications are not needed.

The first of the advice that is essential for Callejo is the strength sport. “The best thing you can do for your health is The Magic Pill for Health and Longevity“

This is explained, he points out, because “the variable that will condition Your long -term health is the strength. “” Fuerte sport, “has recommended Callejo.

The second advice has to do with maintaining a good diet “without heating our heads.” This, in practice, consists in “taking vegetables, vegetables, that you protein source are legumes, fish and bird meat“

In short, maintain “a healthy diet that we all know more or less”, and in which They have no ultraprocessed food.

Callejo encompasses in a third pillar a series of “healthy life habits”, among which it includes “Drink waterhave some rhythms of life, some Circadian rhythmsto wake up more or less at the same time, to go to bed at the same time, and above all, Sleep the rightcorrectly, “he concludes.