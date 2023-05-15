Monday, May 15, 2023, 1:24 p.m.



| Updated 1:47 p.m.

Mohamed EHB, ‘The Algerian’; Abdelhamid A., ‘Blandi’ and Bakary S. barely took a few minutes this Monday to assume before a popular jury the crime of Pedro José CP, alias ‘El Perete’, in the Muleña district of Yéchar in April 2019. With this brief recognition of the facts, the defendants, who were facing up to 30 years in prison for this crime, sealed an agreement with the accusations by which their sentences will be reduced to eleven years and ten months in prison. The defendants thus close the investigation of the case without revealing, however, the main unknown: who pulled the trigger.

The three defendants, who sat on the bench with their faces partially covered with masks, assumed that in the early morning of April 15, 2019 they entered the home of this little ‘camel’ to commit a ‘overturn’, or what is the same, a drug robbery between dealers. They posed as civil guards and thus entered the home with loaded weapons and ready to rob a marijuana plantation and the money they found.

When things went wrong, they explained, one of them fired his weapon, ending the life of ‘El Perete’. None of the defendants – who have been defended by some well-known criminal lawyers, such as Jorge Novella – revealed the identity of the person who fired the fatal shot. They emphasized, however, that at the time of the crime they were affected by habitual consumption of various drugs.

Assuming the facts, the parties renounced most of the statements that were requested for these days and for which the Court had reserved up to a dozen sessions. The jury did listen to the Civil Guard investigators who reeled off the numerous evidence that they were uncovering and that pointed to the three defendants as perpetrators of the crime.