Club América overcame its first two qualifying rounds, beating Atlas and St. Louis City and has reached the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup 2024 where he will face Colorado Rapids This Saturday, August 17th at 8:00 p.m. from the Dignity Health Sports Park.
Unfortunately for the coaching staff headed by André Jardinewill not be able to count on a star-studded squad due to having three casualties due to injury (Dilrosun, Alvarez and Zendejas), so there will be several changes in the starting lineup.
The good news is that Sebastian Caceres He would return to the starting line-up in the centre after having been injured in the game against the red-and-blacks, as well as the left-back. Christian Borjaaccording to the portal Monumental Eagles.
A confirmed loss is that of Javairo Dilrosun who came off the bench in the first half of the match against St. Louis City due to a muscle injury and will remain out of action for at least a month.
While, in turn, the right back Kevin Alvarez would continue to recover from his injury as would the winger Alejandro Zendejas. These three players have therefore been ruled out for the match against Colorado, where they will seek to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.
