A long analytical tradition affirms that Brazil is a parliamentary democracy, masked behind a presidential regime. This exaggeration is very useful to understand the step that Lula da Silva took last week: in order to get more support from Congress, he opened his Cabinet to the Progressive Party (PP) and Republicans, two forces that were associated with his predecessor and staunch rival. , Jair Bolsonaro.

The team’s reshuffle caused some turbulence. The Olympic volleyball medalist, Ana Moser, had to leave the Ministry of Sports to make way for André Fufuca, PP leader in the Chamber of Deputies, who in 2022 campaigned for Bolsonaro’s re-election. The departure of a woman was criticized as a defection in gender policies, especially because she had already left, in July, Daniela Carneiro, head of Tourism. The controversy stirs against the backdrop of an increasingly broad demand for the Executive Branch to nominate a black woman to fill the vacancy produced in the Federal Superior Court by the retirement of Judge Rosa Weber, as EL PAÍS reported this Sunday.

In addition to Fufuca, Lula adds Silvio Costa Filho, from the Republicans, as Minister of Ports and Airports. These additions have several meanings. The most obvious is that the leader of the PT had to resort to the parties of the so-called center, center-right forces that, in exchange for positions and resources, have always operated as the balance of Brazilian politics. The appointment of the two ministers was negotiated in person by the president with the powerful Arthur Lira, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, who was crucial for Bolsonaro to govern despite being in a minority in Congress.

Lira, Fufuca and Costa Filho are getting closer to Lula but, above all, they are moving away from Bolsonaro. The former president is going through a very delicate moment. One of his closest collaborators, Lieutenant-Colonel Mauro Cid, obtained parole after confessing that he sold a Rolex watch that belonged to the Presidency in the United States for $68,000, and that he deposited the money in an account of the Bolsonaro family. In addition, the hacker Walter Delgatti revealed that the former president had summoned him to ask him to spy on the communications of the Superior Electoral Tribunal. In the political environment of Brasilia, bets are already being made to determine when Bolsonaro will end up behind bars.

Lula takes advantage of his rival’s deterioration. And she takes advantage of the good moment that he himself is going through, with a 60% positive image and an economy that grows around 3% annually. Even so, the association with its pragmatic opponents reveals a structural weakness. Lula needs to share his power system so as not to be blocked in Congress.

The most realistic calculations suggest that the ruling party will be able to add 16 new votes in the Chamber of Deputies, which is where it is tightest. This would reach 292 seats, of which only 222 are unconditional. The Chamber is made up of 513 deputies. 257 are needed for an absolute majority and 172 to block a voting process. impeachment. Lula is now very comfortable. He is not enough, however, to undertake constitutional reforms. He would need 308 deputies.

It is interesting to observe the Brazilian case because there appears a problem that affects the entire region. Above all, in countries where the president is elected in a two-round ballot system. Under the rule of this method, legislators are assigned in the first round. It is increasingly common for the person who ends up holding the Presidency to obtain few votes in that turn.

If you travel around the region, you will notice how widespread this limitation is. In Chile, for example, Gabriel Boric has 67 deputies out of a total of 155. But, if you look closely, there are only a dozen of his own coalition. To assemble those benches that, with effort, allow him to govern, he had to open his administration to forces with which he had competed, such as the Socialist Party.

In Colombia, Gustavo Petro has the solidarity of 102 deputies out of the 188 that make up the Chamber. They are divided into 11 sub-blocks. His own coalition, Historical Pact, is the second force. To obtain a majority he must negotiate all the time with 49 independent legislators. In the Senate, the ruling party controls 52 seats out of 108.

In Ecuador, to cite another case, the seats of the National Assembly have already been distributed, which had been dissolved on May 17 by Guillermo Lasso. If Luisa González, of the Citizen Revolution Movement, prevails in the second presidential round on October 15, she would have 48 deputies. On the other hand, if Daniel Noboa, from National Democratic Action, won, he would only have 13. He would not even be the second force. That place is occupied by the Build Movement, with 28 legislators. The Assembly is made up of 137 legislators.

What would happen in Argentina if the results of the August 13 primaries were repeated on October 22? It is an exercise in fiction, of course. But it has indicative value. La Libertad Avanza, the party of far-right Javier Milei, which received the most votes in those primaries, would have 40 deputies. Together for Change, which is running for Patricia Bullrich, would control 105 seats. And Unión por la Patria, the alliance led by Kirchnerism, which proposes Sergio Massa, would get 94 seats. The total of the Chamber is 257 and the quorum It is reached with half plus one: 129.

The arithmetic of Latin American institutional life exposes a repetitive difficulty. Presidents with a small electoral base, who are in a minority in Congress. And that, in order to govern, they must ally themselves with those parties or leaders whom they had promised to fight and displace. It is difficult to achieve overwhelming management success based on this dynamic. Social dissatisfaction, which is what prevents the emergence of majority leadership, tends to worsen, in a vicious circle. The most frequent nightmare of the last decade in Latin America was that democracy was suffocated by the concentration of power. Hegemony was the ghost that had to be dispelled. In these years the threat is another: the evil of fragmentation, which sows fear of ungovernability.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region