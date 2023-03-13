Club Deportivo Guadalajara fell to the Strip on their visit to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium by the slightest 1-0 difference, but now they are not looking for who did it, but who is going to pay for it, that way, the captain Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman issued a warning to Club América, whom they will face next weekend in the corresponding matchday 12 at the Akron Stadium.
To the surprise of many, the rojiblanco team is having a great tournament under the orders of Veljko Paunovicwhile for their part the Eagles are also having a good tournament despite having generated some doubts at the beginning of the tournament, since both are in fourth and fifth place in the standings with 21 and 20 points, respectively.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In mixed zone, the ‘Pocho’ Guzman He did not hesitate to heat up the confrontation and threatened the Eagles, warning them that it will not be an easy match and that they will make them suffer.
“Of course America is going to suffer, the way the boys are playing, as I told you and I’ll repeat it again, I’m so proud of all my teammates. Both those who started and those who came on as substitutes, they all cracked up, we all ran from back to front. They had one and they took advantage of it. We had too many plays, we always produced, if we continue playing the way we play today, surely all the results from here to forward”
– Victor Guzman.
Guzmán added, after the defeat against Puebla, that Chivas will not look for “who did it for us, but who is going to pay for it… and it will be on Saturday“.
The Eagles did not take long to answer. Richard Sánchez and Fernando Ortiz, coach of América, reacted to these statements.
The National Classic will be part of the activity of matchday 12 of the championship next Saturday, March 18 at the Akron Stadium at 9:10 p.m.
#threat #Pocho #Guzmán #America #National #Classic
Leave a Reply