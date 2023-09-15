Two hours before midnight, Sean Fein, head of the United Auto Workers union, announced that the strike would begin in three factories, one from each group (General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford), calling on workers in the rest of the factories to prepare to join this strike if the strike continued. The companies rejected the union’s demands.

“We will go on strike in the ‘Big Three’ at the same time. We are launching a new strategy,” he said.

He added, “We will call on factories to strike (…) Tonight, we will call on three factories… if we do not reach an agreement within the next two hours.”

The three factories that the union identified to launch this protest movement are dedicated to assembling cars: the General Motors factory in Wentzville (Missouri), the Stellantis factory in Toledo (Ohio), and the Ford factory in Wayne (Michigan).

The total number of workers in these three factories who are members of the union is about 12,700 workers.

Finn urged all union members working in the three major companies, who number about 146,000 workers, to prepare to go on strike if the employers do not meet their demands.

He warned that the union would not hesitate to expand the scope of this protest movement.

Negotiations between workers and employers began two months ago to reach new collective labor agreements for a period of four years.

The union, led by its recently elected president, Sean Fein, adopted a hard-line stance in talks with car manufacturing companies, demanding significant wage increases, the reintroduction of cost-of-living benefits, and the elimination of duplication in workers’ benefits.

The history of workers in the auto industry is full of strikes, the most recent of which was at General Motors in 2019.