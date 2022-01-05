During the last weeks, the Latin American country has seen how the number of infections has multiplied and that the number of people who want to take a test has increased to the point that many do not find a place where they can do it. A significant number of Brazilian cities have suspended the carnival festivities for another year.

“Guys, I took an antigen test and I came back positive. I think I got the Omicron ”. This message arrived on December 27 in a group of my WhatsApp and fell like a jug of cold water. The night before he had dined with the newly diagnosed to square the details of a small New Year’s Eve party, a celebration among few friends planned at a time when Brazil was recording the best data since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Brazil, the Omicron variant still seemed like a distant threat, restricted to European and South African countries. But in reality, the largest country in Latin America was blindly living the beginning of the new wave, hidden by a data blackout. On December 10, the health system suffered a hacker attack that knocked it out for several days.

In the absence of reliable data, on December 27, Brazil registered 6,840 new confirmed cases and 86 deaths. The day before the cyberattack, on December 9, 9,278 infections and 206 deaths were registered. With a low curve for deaths and hospitalizations, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes decided to keep the traditional fireworks on Copacabana beach scheduled for midnight on December 31. It was a controversial decision criticized by many, despite the fact that the mayor chose to cancel the musical shows and closed the subway at 8:00 p.m. in an attempt to limit the arrival of Cariocas who live far from the beach.

Of course, our private party was canceled and the New Years Eve celebration turned into an intimate dinner for four people who had lived with in the previous days, with the quick visit of a couple of friends who stayed for a short time. On the first day of the year, all the diners had more or less serious symptoms: fever, muscle aches and headaches, malaise and in some cases, shortness of breath.

On January 2 there was the first positive test, which was followed by another positive one. My antigen test came back negative, despite the symptoms. But the scene I found in the public health center is revealing of the health situation in Rio de Janeiro. More than 300 people lived together in the same space where, at the same time, symptomatic and asymptomatic people were tested. And the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

In addition, the common patients who came to the health center lived together in the same space, without any distance measure. From my arrival to the delivery of the result, almost six hours passed, in which about 500 people coughed together. I also did a PCR to rule out the presence of the virus, but the result takes five working days to come out.

A health worker administers a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary clinic organized on Copacabana Beach ahead of New Year celebrations, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 31, 2021. © Ricardo Moraes / Reuters

Meanwhile, more and more people in my near and far circle began to test positive. On January 4, the same litany resounded in all WhatsApp groups. “At this moment I have at least 10 infected friends,” even commented an acquaintance.

The lack of tests to detect the virus suggests that the official data is not correct

The Omicron variant has reached Brazil with the force of a tsunami and the speed of a cyclone. In a few days, registered Covid-19 cases have grown 153% according to the Ministry of Health. However, the data falls far short of reality. Many private laboratories and pharmacies lack tests due to the increase in demand, something that prevents an exhaustive control of the situation.

The accounts of people wandering from one place to another in search of a diagnosis have also grown exponentially in recent days. Several experts predict that, by January 15, Ómicron will be the dominant variant throughout the country. In the State of Pernambuco, requests for hospitalization have increased by 858%, also due to the common flu epidemic, which has hit the entire country hard.

Pressured by events, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro has suppressed the celebration of the street carnival, but not the Sambadrome parades and private parties, claiming that in closed spaces it is easier to carry out sanitary controls. There are many voices that demand a total ban on festivities in the face of the unstoppable advance of the virus. But Eduardo Paes has decided to wait before shelving the second carnival in a row.

At the moment, at least 10 cities have canceled their carnival programming. São Paulo, which was expecting 15 million tourists by this time, must decide tomorrow. The three main entities that the comparsas represent have said they will not participate.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the State of São Paulo, João Dória, has signed a decree that obliges all public officials to present a complete vaccination certificate against Covid-19. The idea of ​​a kind of health passport has been rejected on several occasions by the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. In December the Supreme Court forced the Executive to demand this document from all tourists arriving in Brazil, fearing that the country could become a destination for deniers and anti-vaccines.

These provisions and these restrictions, however, are late. A feeling of collective tiredness has gripped the Brazilians, who had spent weeks of Christmas celebrations. In November, in addition, in Rio de Janeiro the rehearsals of the samba schools and the carnival groups returned, which caused the agglomeration of thousands of people, who had long since left their masks in their pockets.

Despite this situation, Bolsonaro continued to defend a denialist position in relation to the vaccination of children between the ages of five and eleven, approved in mid-December by the Medicines Agency, in line with the actions of nearly 30 countries.

A child holds a sign that reads: “I am not a guinea pig” during a protest against the passports of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease and mandatory vaccines for children, organized by supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the headquarters of the Pan American Health Organization. in Brasilia, Brazil, January 4, 2022. © Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

The Brazilian government tried to force vaccination centers to apply the dose only after presenting a prescription. The issue has been politicized for weeks. On Christmas Eve, the president publicly acknowledged that he would not let his 11-year-old daughter get vaccinated. “There are no infant deaths that justify emergency action,” he said. A study by the infectologist Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, however, shows that at least 2,600 children died from Covid-19 and that more than 30,000 were hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. ANDs 10 times more than in Europe and the United States.

Finally, the Government has decided today to back down. Vaccination of children from five to eleven years of age will not be mandatory, but a medical certificate will not be required for its application.Meanwhile, the list of politicians and celebrities infected despite the two doses of vaccine grows, and the number of cases multiplies on cruise ships that dock on the Brazilian coast.