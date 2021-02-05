In a short break between local championships that are hard to find seduction, in a quiet passing market in which even the versions that do not materialize are devalued, there is an ever-current issue in the Argentine soccer and media environment: the crisis in Boca .

It should be the most relaxed Argentine team at this time. Because beyond the tough elimination in the semifinals of the Libertadores against Santos, he immediately has the valuable consolation of having been the one who won the last two local tournaments while River, for example, was left with nothing in 2020, something unprecedented for a year of the Marcelo Gallardo cycle.

But the one that creaks is Boca. Between media operations, footballers who bare the privacy of the squad, leadership ineffectiveness that turns a cloud into a storm and the conflicts that may actually arise, the bomb is planted, with the countdown ready to accelerate before some bad result or statements that add up gunpowder.

The “novelty” is that the footballers would have joined to establish authority in front of the Soccer Council headed by Juan Román Riquelme (he has Marcelo Delgado, Jorge Bermúdez and Raúl Cascini as direct interlocutors) and that, with all logic, makes macro decisions about the day-to-day soccer of the institution.

“They touch one of us, they touch us all”, is the phrase that they made transcend through their journalists friends.

Angelici with Carlos Tevez on the beach.

The Boca squad got tired of the -according to them- mistreatment that the Council has and this Thursday they promised to “stand” in the face, in the eyes, if some of the events that were spoiling relations in the club. And that’s not all: this new position would be communicated by the players themselves to Miguel Russo’s coaching staff, to whom the message is also addressed.

According to the Télam agency, the conclave will be at the Intercontinental hotel where the team is concentrated.

In turn, the players will ask for Riquelme to be present, to inform that they will change the passive attitude that they have maintained until now in the face of any measure that affects them.

In the rear-view mirror the untidy departure of Pol Fernández appears in the distance, who was left without playing the decisive straight of the tournaments because he did not want to sign his continuity at the club; or the statement released by the club about the Buffarini case, another one that is released in the middle of the year but that continued to be part of the squad with that brand. Added to this is the crossfire between some leaders such as Patron Bermúdez and Carlos Tevez, captain of the team, a reference to his colleagues and also the political side of Daniel Angelici, the outgoing president.

When the stage in Boca seemed to have settled down, Carlitos fired heavy ammunition at Riquelme and his people. In passing, he offered the environment a photo with Angelici, on vacation in Pinamar.

The one who so far has not opened his mouth is Juan Román Riquelme. Although also, as much as the footballers, he has a group of like-minded journalists who are in charge of spreading his word as that of a messiah.

So the pull is increasingly tense. Russo who seemed firm was questioned, Tevez, who was revitalized in football, now returns to the eye of the storm, Riquelme divides waters as in his entire life. And Boca, who was champion less than a month ago, planted a crisis.