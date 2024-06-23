Governor Artamonov: a threat of UAV attack has been announced in the Lipetsk region

The threat of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack has been announced in the Lipetsk region and Lipetsk region. The head of the Russian region, Igor Artamonov, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“Attention! Threat of UAV attack on the territory of the Lipetsk region!” — the governor wrote.

Artamonov called on townspeople not to leave their homes. Those who are on the street are advised to take shelter in the nearest building until the alarm is cleared.

On June 21, a Ukrainian drone damaged an apartment in a multi-story residential building in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). It is reported that no one was injured as a result of the incident. Amid the increasing attacks, local residents were urged to move away from their windows and seek cover if they spotted drones.

Also on the night of June 23, the air defense system shot down Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Smolensk and Yartsevo.