New outbreak from the UK

The data reported by the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency (Ukhsa), which show a significant increase in measles cases in the country, are of concern in Great Britain. According to estimates, the increase in the number of patients is concentrated in London, but there have also been infections elsewhere. Twelve of the cases were recorded overseas, with the others spreading to the UK. In all of last year, 54 cases of measles were recorded. However, in the first four months of 2023 there have already been 49. “It is very worrying for UK health security to see such an increase in measles cases,” said Dr Vanessa Saliba, of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The virus spreads with incredible ease and declining vaccination rates are making children more vulnerable to infection. Measles passes from person to person so easily that 95% of people need to be immunized to stop the spread. However, only 85% of five-year-olds in England received the recommended two doses, according to estimates compiled by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The main symptoms of measles are fever and rash. But it can cause more serious complications, such as meningitis, and an infection can be fatal.

