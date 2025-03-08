Since the end of the revolution in Syria, on December 8, with the flight of Bashar al Assad to Russia, the situation in the country seemed more or less controlled. With violent episodes in the northern Kurdish area and Israeli interference in … The south, the center and west of the country had remained calm.

However, everything seems to have jumped through the air. According to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights in London, more than 500 people, Among them 340 civilians have died in the last days after a rebellion of loyal to Assad against the new government of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The deaths of civilians raise the total balance to 553 people, including 93 members of the new government’s security forces and 120 Pro-Assad combatants, as shown by the observatory data this Saturday.

The confrontations occurred in the coastal region of Latakia and the neighboring city of Tartus among the Syrian security forces and armed men loyal to Bashar al-Assad-given last December.

According to a security officer in the rural area of ​​Latakia, government forces faced an insurgent group led by Souheil Al-Hassan, excommanting of an elite unit of the overthrown president. The authorities established in Syria announced this Friday an extension until Saturday of the curfew in the provinces of Latakia and Tartús. “Our forces are about to launch specific and precise operations in coordination with the General Security Forces against Loyal to the Old Regime, which have betrayed our forces and compatriots, in the city of Qardaha,” said a source of the Ministry of Defense cited by the Official Healthy News Agency.

Fear of reprisals

«We are afraid. We do not know what will happen to us, ”says a young Alauita who lives in Jablah, a coastal city in the Latakia region. He prefers to maintain anonymity for fear of reprisals. «I really don’t know what happened, because we haven’t left home out of fear. We are following him for the news, ”he says through a WhatsApp audio.

The areas where fighting are registered house much of the Alauita minority, from which the Assad family comes. The religious minority represents about nine percent of the Syrian population, but was strongly represented in military and security institutions during the five decades of Assad.

The region has been affected by fears of reprisals against the Alauitas by the brutal government of the family, which included generalized tortures and disappearances.

The observatory has reported multiple “massacres” in recent days, with women and children among the dead. “The vast majority of the victims were summarily executed by elements affiliated with the Ministry of Defense and Interior,” said the human rights group on Friday.

The observatory and activists published images that show dozens of corpses dressed as a civilian stacked outside a house, with close blood stains and women crying.

Other videos seemed to show men dressed in military firing people at close range.

Security challenges

With the revolution of last year, much of the alauitas who lived in Damascus, fled the country or took refuge in the coastal area of ​​Latakia and Tartus. In this area it is where Russia has its two military bases, so Moscow was one of the first OS to react to this episode of violence and to call the parties calm.

During these months, Syrian leader Ahmed al Sharaa (better known by his name of War to Golani), sent a reassuring message for the minorities of the country. Syria is a mosaic of religions: Christians, Sunís, Chiís, Alauitas, Drussos … and the coexistence between them has become the main challenge for the new administration.

Syrian transition authorities face the difficult task of maintaining security in a country with great ethnic and religious diversity, while in all its territory challenges arise for security forces that are still dominated by former Islamist rebels.

With strong clashes on the coast dominated by the Alauitas, ongoing negotiations with the Kurds in the Northeast and tensions around the intervention Drusa and Israelí in the south, the challenges for the incipient government are accumulating.