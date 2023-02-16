In times when the uncontrolled use of technology by minors makes them vulnerable to being directed, through social networks, to practices that could bring them harm, both physical and emotional, the alert from the health authorities on the participation of adolescents sinaloenses in the call “Clone challenge”, which is nothing more than ingesting a controlled medication to see who is more resistant to its effect, should be taken into account by parents and teachers with all possible seriousness, because the risk of losing life is latent.

Clonazepam is the drug in question, which acts on the central nervous system to treat seizures, sleep disorders, anxiety, including in the treatment of panic disorder in adults, which gives an idea of ​​the power of the drug and consumed without requiring it or without having been medically prescribed can cause poisoning and even lead to the death. Therefore, we are aware of our children and what they play.

We recommend you read: