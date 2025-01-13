The threat from a Junts councilor to a journalist: “Is your nasal septum ready, starving?”

“Is your septum ready, you fucking starving?” This was the threat that Roger Pinart, councilor for Junts in El Port de la Selva, made against a journalist this Monday. He has done it in ‘X’ against Quique Badia Masoni, whom he has insulted repeatedly in recent days on the same platform.

Roger Pinart currently holds the position of Second Deputy Mayor of Finance and Security in El Port de la Selva, in the province of Girona, and is also the son of a former historical mayor of CiU in the town, Genís Pinart. His outbursts in X are common, often against parties such as ERC and the CUP, as well as the dissemination and amplification of xenophobic messages.

On this occasion, Pinart has taken it against Badia Masoni. On January 1, after a scuffle in Later, on January 11, he said: “I can’t wait for your nasal septum to break my fist.”

The journalist himself has asked Junts for explanations. “I hope they stop a character who is already a repeat offender in this type of behavior, regardless of whoever he is,” he said. “I don’t want to normalize the fact that a deputy mayor writes me threatening messages every day,” he added.

After these complaints, Pinart has continued to respond in the same tone: “Ñi, ñi, ñi, ñi, said the man kept by ladies of dubious hygiene.” With this he was referring to the journalist’s partner, the well-known lawyer Carla Vall.

Junts has distanced itself from the case for now. Although Pinart is a councilor for Junts El Port de la Selva, he does not have a party card, so the party has ruled out taking any action.

Pinart’s history of astracanadas and insults is long, although so far they have not brought him consequences. One of the most notorious was against Anna Grau, then a Citizens deputy in the Parliament. Regarding his clothing, he even published: “When you no longer know if you are in the Parliament of Catalonia or in any Jonquera club.”

This councilor’s insults are also recurring against ERC. He called President Pere Aragonès “deeply subnormal”; to the representative Gabriel Rufián, “subnormal”, and to the also Republican representative Rubén Wagensberg, “son of the great whore”.