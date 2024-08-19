According to the criteria of

According to Telemundo, Ernesto regained strength by generating maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hourwhich recategorizes it as a hurricane and no longer a tropical storm. New York authorities closed beaches in Brooklyn and Queens to bathers yesterday. Meanwhile, in New Jersey, residents were warned that if they went to the beach, they should pay special attention to the currents and check that there was a swimmer in the area before entering the sea.

In fact in recent days, A video went viral showing a house being swept into the sea due to strong currents caused by the Ernesto phenomenon. Last Friday two men drowned off the coast of Hilton Head in South Carolina, although it could not be confirmed that Ernesto was the cause since that area tends to have dangerous currents.

It is important for the population to remain very alert over the next few days, as large waves and strong currents are possible on the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean from Bermuda to Canada. In fact, 10,000,000 people have been notified of possible flooding in the coming days.

Ernesto regained hurricane status on Sunday.

Hurricanes that hit New York in 2024

Ernesto is not the first hurricane to hit the US East Coast this year. Hurricane season began on June 1 and has already begun. recorded five tropical storms, three of which became hurricanes. These are Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby and Ernesto, of which Beryl, Debby and Ernesto reached hurricane category.