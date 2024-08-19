According to the criteria of
In fact in recent days, A video went viral showing a house being swept into the sea due to strong currents caused by the Ernesto phenomenon. Last Friday two men drowned off the coast of Hilton Head in South Carolina, although it could not be confirmed that Ernesto was the cause since that area tends to have dangerous currents.
Several houses in the Rodanthe Beach area of North Carolina, United States, have collapsed due to storm surge generated by Hurricane Ernesto.
⚠️The phenomenon reached category 2 and winds of 155 km/h, after moving away from the coasts of the Dominican Republic…
It is important for the population to remain very alert over the next few days, as large waves and strong currents are possible on the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean from Bermuda to Canada. In fact, 10,000,000 people have been notified of possible flooding in the coming days.
Hurricanes that hit New York in 2024
Ernesto is not the first hurricane to hit the US East Coast this year. Hurricane season began on June 1 and has already begun. recorded five tropical storms, three of which became hurricanes. These are Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby and Ernesto, of which Beryl, Debby and Ernesto reached hurricane category.
