A call from Santiago Cafiero to Claudio Tapia. A communication from Alberto Fernández with Marcelo Tinelli. And a conclusion typical of the times that Argentine football lives. Far from being independent of political power, the AFA functions as the Ministry of the ball. That is why the government’s request, to suspend the semis of the local Cup, was not opposed. Crusader calls from the Casa Rosada and the Quinta de Olivos with the president of the Viamonte mother house and the League were enough to lower the hammer. Of course, almost immediately, began the thread to resolve the new date of the definition of the contest, whose final was to be played on May 30 at the Madre de Cities stadium in Santiago del Estero.

Colón, Independiente – they were going to play on Saturday – Racing and Boca – they would do it on Sunday – have their position. The people of Santa Fe and those of Avellaneda want it to be played, at the latest, next week. From Brandsen 805, on the other hand, they are in no hurry. They know that after July it will be possible to strengthen themselves. The priority is the Libertadores and the focus is on qualifying for the round of 16. In that sense, right now, only the game on Wednesday against The Strongest in the Bombonera matters.

Independiente made his position official in the evening of Friday, when some alternatives were beginning to be considered. The club chaired by Hugo Moyano asked to play the semifinal against Colón on Wednesday June 2 and the final on Saturday 5. José Vignatti, red-black boss, was tough.

“They told us that everything was going to happen by July. Afterwards, they were going to try to overtake him. It is a misguided and distorted measure “, charged the Santa Fe leader.

Annoyed. José Vignatti, with Pulga Rodríguez. He believes that Columbus is the most affected.

In colon they burn with anger because the players were focused and he already had everything ready to get on the charter and travel to San Juan. They will by no means accept to play in July, not only does the contract of Eduardo Domínguez, their coach, expire; also, that of two key players: goalkeeper Leonardo Burián and Luis Miguel Rodríguez, the flea, captain and figure.

And what most bothered the leaders of the four teams involved – also some who are in the second line of the League – is the prerogative that existed with Conmebol. After all, Tuesday 25, Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 will be played 8 matches! in the AMBA (Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires).

“It is ridiculous, unintelligible and indefensible”, they told Clarion from Puerto Madero, where the League offices operate.

If the Libertadores and the Sudamericana are played, why couldn’t the Professional League Cup be defined? The reason, obviously, has to do with politics. The Argentine government wants the Copa América to be played and it again gave in to Luque’s body, like three weeks ago, when in the local tournament it was not possible to play after 20, but international matches, yes.

Under this circumstance, the League thought to request an exception so that the semis are played on Saturday 29 and the final, on Tuesday 1 °. It does not seem easy because the will, as expressed by Cristian Malaspina, president of Argentinos and vice of the League, is “Accompany the Government”. Going back would be another bummer. However, who guarantees that on Sunday 30, when the validity of the DNU ends, the restrictions will not be extended? The record does not give credibility to the promises of the politicians in charge.

“Everyone has to understand the problems we have. We know that the Copa América is going to bring limitations to some, so we are seeing how to adapt everything to be able to move forward without harming anyone, “added Malaspina.

And if the semis end up playing on May 30 and the final on June 1? Some leaders proposed to define the local Cup between the Qualifiers and the start of the continental tournament for national teams. In that sense, Racing would not look down on this possibility because it has two pillars involved: Gabriel Arias and Eugenio Mena are in Martín Lasarte’s plans. Moreover, according to the Chilean media, the Uruguayan coach of La Roja would have already communicated with both.

Beyond the wave of infections and deaths from Covid, there is a difficult situation to understand. Why didn’t football stop earlier, when all 26 teams were playing?The decision was made now, when there are only four clubs left in competition and three games. The reason is not sanitary, it is clear. “Don’t try to understand it”, It is part of the AFA advertising sport.