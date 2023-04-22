The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has several phrases that marked his electoral campaign, but one of them refers to the presidential plane, bought in 2012 by the Felipe Calderón Administration, and that this April 20, finally and after a long way, it was sold to the Government of Tajikistan. “Not even Obama has it,” he said when mentioning the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in his first ad as president of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party, broadcast at the end of 2015, in which he criticized the purchase of the luxurious and expensive plane. “There can be no rich government with poor people,” he added. And he also for the first time made the promise to sell it if he became President of Mexico.

He didn’t lie. Just three days after taking office as president, he sent the plane (baptized with the name of José María Morelos y Pavón, one of the heroes of the Independence of Mexico) to southern California, in the county of San Bernardino in the United States, to start your sales process, with the help of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS). Since then, the man from Tabasco has tried to get rid of him in every possible way. He offered it to four heads of state. First to Donald Trump, when he was president of the United States and then to Joe Biden, in exchange for planes and helicopters to fight fires in Mexican territory. Also Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, who did not accept him “because of such luxury”, according to López Obrador. The president even offered it to the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández. He told him that he could pay little by little so that his country, submerged in an economic crisis since 2001, would not have to pay the 130 million dollars that the TP01 cost then.

Beds inside the José María Morelos y Pavón presidential plane. Daniel Becerril (Reuters)

After a year of being in the United States, and after at least 16 purchase offers that were presumed in the daily morning conferences were frustrated, López Obrador announced that he would raffle it off through a raffle on September 15, 2020. The politician from The left presented the design of the ticket, or “little piece” as it is known in the country, before cabinet officials and journalists who could not believe the news.

The plane returned to Mexico so that the president could show it off before the raffle in July 2020. During the eight-month year that the plane remained in the United States, the Mexican government disbursed 78.5 million pesos (4.36 million dollars ) for your protection and care. This was reported by the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), when the aircraft returned to Mexican territory and López Obrador gave a conference in the hangar that the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto built especially to protect the TP01, which cost 218 million dollars.

The Mexican government could not get rid of the plane with the raffle either. Halfway through the promotion of ticket sales, López Obrador had to drastically change and admit that 2,000 million pesos would be raffled, equivalent to the value of the aircraft, instead of the plane itself. So in the end, the Boeing license plate 3523 was only the image of the draw, but not the prize. Between 2021 and 2022, the plane made a few flights to California for maintenance and one to Tokyo, Japan, to transport Mexican athletes who participated in the Olympic Games. But nothing else. Although the opposition called on the president to use the aircraft to carry out the only work tour he has ever had in Latin America, López Obrador refused and instead used other planes from the Mexican Air Force.

A lottery ticket seller shows the “little piece” of the presidential plane, in September 2020 in Mexico City. HENRY ROMERO (Reuters)

By March of last year, the Mexican president launched a new proposal on the air: renting the plane for parties. “To pay their expenses and maintenance. If someone wants to because they are getting married and wants to take their family and friends, of course they have to be long flights. Or XV years or birthday, ”he explained at a press conference. According to information obtained via transparency, the aircraft was never rented for events.

Another alternative that the Mexican government considered in 2022 was to include the José María Morelos y Pavón in the fleet that the future state airline that the Mexican Army is about to set up will have. But according to documents obtained in the hacking of the Guacamaya organization, several studies ordered by the Sedena indicate that it would not be profitable to use the plane for commercial flights. That had been the last update of information about the aircraft until this April 20, the president finally announced that a purchase-sale contract was signed with the Government of Tajikistan to acquire the aircraft for 92 million dollars. Now, the Tajikistan authorities have 10 days to take the Boeing back to their country.

