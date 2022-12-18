The coffins are stacked on top of each other, dusted and with photos of the deceased taped together. The more than a thousand coffins that have been looking for a burial in the Rotoli cemetery in Palermo for two years have become a “national emergency” and now a commissioner will take care of them ad hoc chosen by the government e indicated in the mayor of the Sicilian capital, Roberto Lagalla. “The State – explains Minister Nello Musumeci – accepts the advanced request for help and intervenes with the Civil Protection”. “We have prepared a rule, which is being examined by the Budget commission – he adds -, which provides for various types of exemptions and financial coverage of up to two million euros”. The situation in the “cemetery of scandal”, as many have now renamed it, is now collapsing. The coffins also rest inside what was once a chapel but which for years now has been transformed into a sort of temporary funeral home.

Last summer some coffins had even been arranged close to some offices, while hundreds more were in the sun, covered only by a thin tin canopy. In one case, a missing persons report was even filed. It is a Palermitan, who has lived in Turin for years, who turned to the carabinieri last June because he could no longer find the coffin of his sister, who had disappeared three months earlier. A woman was even forced to keep her deceased daughter’s coffin in her own home for 12 days because she – she revealed – “there was no more room in the cemetery”.

Last 2 November, on the occasion of the celebration of the dead, it was the same Archbishop of Palermo, Corrado Lorefice, who re-launched the situation by now out of control, as he did the previous year on the same occasion. “We must look after the bodies. Starting with this place, from this cemetery – he said during the homily -. We cannot continue to see the bodies of our loved ones desecrated any longer. It must be possible for us to come and commemorate our dead in a worthy abode. It is necessary to identify the responsibilities for this disaster. Justice and respect for our dead, they ask that the origin of this desecration be discovered. We need to act promptly on the causes”. Numerous parliamentary questions have also been filed on the unburied coffins in the last two years, including that of Matteo Salvini who went to the scene in October last year. “Here – he said – 15-20 are discounted years of no planning, if there is one thing that is certain unfortunately it is demographics with the number of people disappearing. There was a lack of planning. Giving a proper burial to the dead cannot be a political battleground.”