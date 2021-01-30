The Mexican dubbing industry He lived through such a sweet time at the end of the last century that Humberto Vélez is still called from different Latin American countries to hear his voice. Vélez, who for 15 years voiced Homer Simpson, created a cultural icon throughout the region. He was fired in 2005, when the series was in its twenty-second season after a strike seeking better job benefits. The series went on without him. Under its shadow, some would say. After all, the yellow family is also Argentine or Bolivian thanks to him. Its history is the history of the region.

A man returns to Chile to visit family. Your brother needs help with his move. Among old boxes, they discover a score of cassettes in which they hear their father speak. There is his entire childhood in exile. The father, exiled for a decade by the Pinochet dictatorship, used to send them to his family in Santiago to cushion their distance. Until that day, the brothers thought the tapes were lost.

These stories, which in common seem to have only occurred in Latin America, are two of hundreds that for a decade the podcast Radio Ambulante has been telling, a narrative journalism project that was born in the United States to give a voice to a region that almost it is always assumed as a whole, although sometimes it does not even share the language. The famous Polish correspondent Riszard Kapuściński devoted much of his life to traveling through deserts and the tropical savannah to show his reader that Africa does not exist, that it is just a comfortable concept to describe a separate planet. Something similar could say Carolina Guerrero, director of Radio Ambulante, and its executive producer and partner Daniel Alarcón. And its teams throughout Latin America, which this month celebrates 10 years unraveling its continent, one story at a time.

“As Latin Americans, although this is how migrants are seen in the United States, we are not a community as such. An anti-Chavista Venezuelan in Miami and a Chicano activist in Phoenix have nothing in common. That they both have the last name Gutiérrez does not mean much, ”says Daniel Alarcón, writer and university professor, in addition to his work here. Born in Peru, he grew up in the southern United States, in the State of Alabama. Radio Ambulante was born out of a passion for radio that united him with the Colombian Guerrero, also a migrant in the northern country. They both live in New York. “Latinos in the United States can be a Colombian who moves to New York to do a master’s degree or a granddaughter of Mexicans who grew up in Los Angeles”, summarizes Alarcón. “A lot of gringos listen to us to learn Spanish, but also Latinos who are doing the same, maybe they talk a chew with their grandparents, and the podcast helps them stay connected with their roots.”

The podcast has changed lives. That of Sarah Easy, a 25-year-old lawyer born in Sydney, Australia. Remember an episode of Radio Ambulante, Toy story, as your favorite. It tells that before the fall of the Soviet Union put Cuba on the ropes in the 1990s, children who grew up on the island had the assured right to receive toys. Fidel Castro had canceled Christmas in 1969, so that it would not interfere with the revolution, but the children could access the new toys in the middle of the year, starting a fight between those who went to get theirs on the first day and those who went the next . “When you hear about Cuba and there is always Fidel, the revolution, the Army. I never thought about what a child does when Christmas comes, ”says Sarah. He started listening to the podcast to improve his Spanish three years ago. Since then, he has traveled to Cuba and Central America, and worked assisting migrants in Mexico. “I think that before going, and listening to Radio Ambulante, I had that typical perspective that Latin America is at the extremes, in the party and the tragedy, a huge, unreachable territory. Radio Ambulante lands it on real people, who live day by day beyond what is repeated in their countries ”.

This is how ten years of stories have continued. A werewolf howls during the nights of confinement of the covid-19 pandemic in Chiapas, southern Mexico. Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori plans to return to Peru from Chile, Why would he leave the comfort of his new life in Japan? A man in Colombia helps his mother to die peacefully after cataracts that left her blind. She never knew that he thought to follow her. In Argentina, in the boom of cable television, a station assures that it will have the Beatles exclusively. It’s 1964, the four from Liverpool have just landed in the United States and some imitators arrive in Buenos Aires who little resembled them. “I love Radio Ambulante because every day is surprising despite the everyday,” says Chloé Cassagnol, a 28-year-old French, who studied part of her Anthropology career in Buenos Aires. “Three years ago I came back from Argentina and I look for these stories every month, the podcast is my window to all those places we call Latin America.”

In the early years of Radio Ambulante, between 2011 and 2012, the project reached just over 6,000 weekly downloads, a number that Alarcón remembers as something wonderful. “As a writer, it didn’t seem like a small number to me. If you sell that amount of books in Peru, it is an unprecedented success, “he says. This year, Radio Ambulante –together with his new project, El Hilo, other podcast Latin American that reviews the weekly situation– reached 200,000 downloads.

Thank you Deambulantes, for your support in the end of the year campaign of @ambulant Y @thehilopodcast! Together they donated 102K! Those who attended the Fest contributed 14k more, and thanks to @NewsMatch, we add another 25k. A total of US $ 140,000! 💥We doubled our goal of 70k! 1/3 – Carolina Guerrero (@nuncaduermo) January 12, 2021

Less than two weeks ago the team announced that its latest self-financing campaign raised $ 140,000, double the expected. Radio Ambulante, which started as a podcast and is now a studio that seeks to expand its network of collaborators and stories, grows as a family. “For me it was always a success, what interested me was finding new ways of telling stories”, summarizes Alarcón. “I feel that the audience appreciates us for that, they have grown up with us, we are part of something together.”