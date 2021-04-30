Morena’s senators coordinator, Ricardo Monreal, in the upper house. HENRY ROMERO / Reuters

The Mexican political agenda revolves around what, every morning, Andrés Manuel López Obrador has available from his morning conferences. This platform is the first valve of public discussions, almost always turned into attacks on adversaries, and of the reforms that mark the baton of the so-called Fourth Transformation. The second valve depends on the Government and the leaders of Morena. But there is a third, through which all the achievements, setbacks, tensions and controversies of the president’s project pass. And behind her is a politician who must take care to transform the boss’s word into law.

Ricardo Monreal, Morena coordinator in the Senate, has accumulated in the session that concludes this Friday some successful negotiations, but he has also had to give up some personal bets such as the regulation of social networks or postpone the debate on the legalization of marijuana. In the middle he has scored a few, thanks to the agreements between his party, which does not have an absolute majority in the upper house, and his allies in the PT and the Greens. The last initiative that put him at the center of the hurricane was, last week, the two-year extension of the mandate of Arturo Zaldívar as head of the Supreme Court.

The provision was added at the last minute in a transitory article of the reform of the regulations of the Judicial Power that had already been voted by opposition senators (from the PRI, the PAN and the Citizen Movement) and who could not change their vote after knowing that clause. Monreal defended the measure like López Obrador and rejected the protests. “The PRI and the PAN decided from the post-revolutionary era to assault the Federal Judicial Power. Do not come to us now with these poses and attitudes that are not correct for you […]. How can those who voted in favor be surprised? 85 votes, were you deceived at 85? Do not call yourself surprised, do not call yourself assaulted, ”the legislator claimed.

Monreal, former governor of Zacatecas, has been a member of parliament for the PRI, the Citizen Movement, the PRD and the PT before landing in Morena. The politician uses his experience to move in the labyrinths of the House regulations and in the springs of the legislature, but he also shields himself in his trajectory to attack what he now considers to be an old regime and criticize its practices. “They can’t tell me. I lived it ”, he affirmed in one of his last speeches in the Senate.

His job consists of embodying the designs of López Obrador, with whom he regularly meets. Despite this, he recently assured in a conversation with journalists that the president never “gives him a line” and the proof of this, in his opinion, is that sometimes their positions do not coincide, as in the case of the law to regulate social media. On that occasion, however, as on all the others, the will of the National Palace ends up imposing itself. The senator’s environment points out that “he always seeks to open a compass for discussion and analysis.” And it is true that this work also leads him to negotiate with opponents, which is part of the record of a man of apparatus, but at the same time it has cost him criticism in the same ranks of Morena, who has a heterogeneous bench of senators in the one that often costs to maintain discipline.

To that is added another factor, an obvious political consequence that not even his collaborators can deny. That is, the enormous wear and tear involved in defending reforms and initiatives that are often controversial, which not only have the rejection of the opposition, but are also poorly received in society, in other public powers, in productive sectors or even before the courts. . The review of the last month and a half gives the idea of ​​the legislative career that Mexico has faced before the close of this second regular period of sessions and with a view to the elections of June 6, which will renew the Chamber of Deputies and the governorships of 15 of the 32 states of the country.

In addition to the judicial one, the Senate has approved the electricity reform, which favors a state company, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), over private initiative. Today she is stuck in court. The upper house also gave the go-ahead last week to the Hydrocarbons Law, a regulation that has the same philosophy, seeks to strengthen Pemex and opens the door to expropriation in the sector. To this package of markedly ideological reforms promoted by the president is added, for example, the approval of the questioned National Register of Mobile Phone Users, which includes a registry of biometric data. The same judge who suspended the electricity reform, Juan Gómez Fierro, approved this week a protection of a user against that measure. On the other hand, the Senate also approved the law that limits the outsourcing, an initiative that represents an advance for workers’ rights.

In any case, what happens in the Senate, as in the entire Mexican political arena, passes in the shadow of López Obrador. The president is always the protagonist, also when other actors act, as has happened in recent days with his confrontations against the INE, the Electoral Tribunal or the Supreme Court. “His personal beliefs and opinions also coincide with a specific political calculation. The first, a strategy in which he has long been involved in weakening on a daily basis, like small chisel taps, all his possible counterweights and adversaries, ”says Santiago Rodríguez, political scientist and director of studies at SIMO Consulting. He has always done it, but “at this specific juncture, it is his way of getting fully into the elections, of being the main protagonist even without being on the ballot,” adds the political scientist.

He does it, personally, from the morning and in the Government or Congress through other gears. Monreal, a veteran leader of a family of politicians from Zacatecas – his brother David, a current candidate for governor, was at the center of the controversy last week after a recording was released in which he is seen touching the butt of a candidate – is one of them. With all that that implies. For months, he has been in the pools of the presidential candidates in the 2024 elections. Finally, as always, López Obrador will have the last word.

