When Ángel Quezada (Guanajuato, 23 years old) was still a child, the streets of the Guanajuato neighborhood of Santa Fe were flooded with different musical genres: cumbias, corridos, banda, bachata, Rock And Roll… The culture of hip hop it would still take time to splash him. It wasn’t until the people from her neighborhood began to bring the rhymes and rhythms already established in the United States. He was 13 years old. Soon, the name of the Santa Fe Klan (her alias for him) would begin to echo through the streets of the entire country. “My reality was cumbia and regional, because it is Mexican music.” The young rapper has been capturing his name on the music scene by leaps and bounds. With eight albums behind him, the Santa Fe Klan is not considering taking a breather. Only this year he has collaborated with a musical reference such as Los Ángeles Azules, he plans to release two new albums and will take his tour Everything and nothing to 38 US cities starting June 13. In his head, new goals: “Now I’m going to Spain, China or who knows where. To another part of the world, to start over. That’s what it’s all about, always improving, having goals to achieve.”

The body of the Santa Fe Klan is marked by dozens of tattoos: his alias, religious references and even a large face of Pedro Infante on his back. It wasn’t always like this. The singer set up a small recording studio in his house at the age of 13, before ink took up much of his body. There, he recorded himself, and he recorded the people of the neighborhood. He began distributing his records on the street, a classic among the first artists to start recording his music in independent studios in decades as the 80s. “All that music burned her [descargaba] on records and sold them for 15 pesos. Sometimes I would change them for fried foods or fruit. He told them: ‘It’s the music that I record, it’s music that you don’t bring.’ The music was everywhere”, he affirms. In addition to expanding it physically, she began uploading her songs to platforms like Soundcloud and Facebook. There were still a few years left for Tiktok to establish itself, the platform that has promoted dozens of artists. “I learned to do this and I always threw everything into all the neighborhoods. We earn respect. At the age of 15 I already had everything under control”.

– Did you expect this success?

– No, I never thought we were going to get here, I never did it for fame or money. It was always for the love of music. For this reason, many times I do not realize how far we have come. Many times I don’t even pay attention to how many views the role. And sometimes they tell me that I win prizes and I don’t know why.

The music continued to move through the networks and through the streets of Guanajuato. At the age of 16, the first interest came from a record label, the independent Alzara, based in Guadalajara. He took another step towards the professionalization of his music. “The net [verdad]I didn’t even think about it, I said ‘let’s hit it’. They were dedicated to making videos, and that’s what I didn’t have. He had a lot of music, but he had no money to shoot videos. They left them for 1,000 pesos. I sold records for 15 varos, they gave me 120 pesos washing cars. Was bastardto collect 1,000 varos…”, remember. From that moment on, she began to gain more recognition.

From rhyme to dance

Rap albums were starting to hit the market. In 2021, and following in the wake of the music that saw him grow, the man from Guanajuato released Santa Cumbiaa complete album of cumbia and cumbia rebajada songs —the variant born by accident in Monterrey at the beginning of the 90s— that returned him to his origins in the neighborhood.

– How do you adapt to other genres?

– I have a lot of people I admire from different genders. It’s like I try to represent my favorite artists every time I start doing a different genre.

Santa Cumbia It helped him to venture into the busy world of cumbia, a very widespread genre in the country thanks to phenomena such as the sonideros —the cultural movement born in Mexico City that takes the dance to public street spaces with DJs. —. On March 10, and together with Los Ángeles Azules and the Argentine trapper Cazzu, she launched You and you, a cumbia that has not gone unnoticed by reference magazines such as the American Billboard. “Cazzu and Santa Fe Klan reach career milestone by each achieving their first number 1 on the chart Regional Mexican Airplay [la lista en la que muestran las canciones más populares del regional]”, the publication stated. At that time, the collaboration surpassed the corrido of Featherweight and Armed Link, She dances Alonea theme that has become a phenomenon that has helped boost the Mexican regional in world catalogs.

The Santa Fe Klan has repeatedly tried to urge them to collaborate with Los Ángeles Azules. “I have come close [al grupo] since a long time. He sent them to say hello everywhere, through one person and then another. It was always a dream for me to sing with Los Angeles. I didn’t even realize when it all happened. They sent me the track and suddenly I was already writing it, I didn’t even believe it. When the song came out I never thought they were that tough. I wanted to do a cumbia like theirs, but they told me ‘no, you have to do an original one’. They gave me a challenge, and it worked. The net, They raffled it off,” he says.

I hardly tell anyone anything, to tell it to the microphone Santa Fe Klan

Quezada’s lyrics maintain the halo of reality, recounting his life and anecdotes that occur around him. “The music I make is almost always my sadness, I almost never let it go. It’s not like something happens to me and I talk to a friend to cry and tell him, nel [no], I keep it all. When I have to write, maybe I bring something stuck there, and I remember that person, I remember what happened to me. But I never let off steam. I almost don’t tell anyone anything, to tell them into the microphone, ”he reveals. “It’s like psychology.”

The songs come out almost in batches. In his trunk, he has around 300 recorded songs, which are gradually coming to light. “I took only 13 of all those, and we made a record of everything, that’s why it’s called All, because it brings several genres. It suddenly occurred to me to release a song every week while I’m preparing a rap album”, advances the singer. “I have it, I already have it advanced. I’m just changing things, it’s getting more and more coolto put the hip hop Mexican above, with the other genres”.

In the very center of the Santa Fe neighborhood, in Guanajuato, a mural reflects the portrait of Ángel Quezada. The place has become a tourist, attracting the attention of even the politician on duty. The mayor of the municipality, Alejandro Navarro, spoke a year ago about how the image of the musician helped local reactivation. “The Santa Fe Klan Theme […] it generates a local economy around the Santa Fe neighborhood, where people go out to sell fried foods, enchiladas, t-shirts, fresh waters, fruit, etc., and where everyone is relieved, everyone is doing well”, stated the Mail From guanajuato.

Quezada now lives in Guadalajara, where her son, born last year, is, and where she has her own studio. Although she does not leave Santa Fe aside. “I am making a room above the store [que tengo en el barrio]. When I go there is nowhere to stay. All my family have their house, and I like to give them space. I stayed there in the studio [que está dentro de la tienda]. Now, when I have the room, I’m going to live there for a few days”. She doesn’t lose track of him. “There in the neighborhood are the first songs that people began to listen to.”

– Do you stay with any in particular?

-I think so. I have a song called Anything else. That song comes on this CD All, which comes out on July 27. I wrote it on a very sad track, but it talks about how she still feels love, despite everything that has happened, despite love affairs and problems. I wrote it to me, but it talks about how I still have feelings. I tell a love that I don’t want just one night. I want something else.

