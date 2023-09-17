He wrote a book-reportage, “Beirut au revoir” (Country editions), a sort of spiritual guide of Lebanon, whose first protagonist is the capital Beirut, a city and a country “of contrasts”. Can you tell us about them?

«In the 1970s, Lebanon was considered the Switzerland of the Middle East, frequented by famous people from the international jet set, such as the singer Dalida. But since then, especially since 2019, a lot has changed. The glossy atmosphere of the past has vanished. Just look at the international media, which now only report on the economic collapse, the threats from Hezbollah, the tensions with Israel, etc. Yet Lebanon and Beirut are more than this: I wanted to tell not only their shadows but also the spirit of a welcoming and empathetic people, capable of adapting to misfortunes, and their natural and artistic beauties.”

Ample space is dedicated to music and literature.

«The media seems more interested in history, wars, religion but having lived here you understand that there is more. The musical offering is interesting: many Lebanese pop artists, like Nancy Ajram, are real stars. Emancipated women who we could very well meet in London or Paris. Through Arabic melodies they talk about love, friendship, pain, yet they remain “ghettoized” in the Middle Eastern area. It’s not just the music though, it’s enough to remember great authors like Amin Maalouf, whose novels allow us to understand the complex history of this people, through the feelings of those who are part of it. Without forgetting Khalil Gibran, who better than anyone else captured the profound spirit of Lebanon, even from a philosophical point of view.”

«In Beirut – he writes – you can learn to pray again». What does she mean?

«We often talk about a West in moral crisis, where material goals, success and self-affirmation seem to be the only goal of life. Here, however, primarily through the sounds, you can breathe a different atmosphere. Different religious communities coexist, including Muslim, Christian, Catholic and Orthodox, including Eastern ones. Easter, for example, is celebrated twice every year and Ramadan often begins shortly after, which ends with another holiday. The church bells, the call to prayer in the mosques, the breaking of the fast (Iftar) with these large families who gather at sunset to eat together: it is a different way of experiencing religiosity, traditions and daily life, a spiritual reminder for those who live in Europe.”



Yet, he writes: “Beirut is a continuous celebration because today’s dance could also be the last.” How do you combine spirituality with plastic surgery clinics?

«Lebanon is a multidimensional country with a thousand faces, not only from a religious point of view. Here the very rich and the very poor coexist, veiled Islamic women but also French-speaking Lebanese who live in the Achrafieh neighborhood of Beirut, where cosmetic surgery is widespread. Even if the libertine culture is deeply rooted in the country, without generalising, for many women, even the most emancipated, having a good marriage remains a viaticum for success and so seduction and physical appearance take on great importance. In short, it is a surprising country that challenges many prejudices and fears linked, in our imagination, to the Middle East. By daring a little instead and overcoming one’s preconceptions, one realizes that sometimes fear is just our problem and that we have many outstretched hands in front of us.”

Among so many colors and flavors he does not forget the other side of the country: drug trafficking, the hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, corruption, the slavery of the Kafala system.

«These are complex problems that I have seen first-hand, but we must be careful not to generalize. Corruption is endemic and the population itself accuses the ruling class of having plundered public resources for personal enrichment: just remember the case of the former governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh, accused of money laundering. It is a systemic phenomenon in which corrupt elites manipulate the poorest sections of the citizenry to maintain power, at the cost of dragging the country into the economic abyss and beyond. In the Bekaa Valley, for example, enormous marijuana cultivations extend into a sort of no man’s land. Everyone knows but the State does not intervene. The same happens, despite the seizures, with other substances, such as captagon from nearby Syria.”

Beirut, on the other hand, he writes, is full of secret service men: is it a capital of spies?

«It is a reality that reflects the geographical and political position of Lebanon, a true crossroads of the Middle East. Different international interests and rivalries are at play here: between Iran and Saudi Arabia; with Israel; with its Syrian neighbor, without forgetting the USA, France and the United Kingdom. Then there are the economic and energy interests, given the progress of the negotiations with Israel for the exploitation of the deposits off the Mediterranean. It seems like a fictional aspect but the presence of foreign secret agents reveals the strategic importance, both at a regional and global level, of the country which is always on the brink of war between Hezbollah and Israel.”

In the South our soldiers are on the front line as a UN interposition force.

«On the Blue Line the situation is always on a razor’s edge. I saw the illegal tunnels dug by Hezbollah. Then in July there were new frictions with rocket launches on one side and the other of the border. But, so far, the tripartite negotiating mechanism that the UN uses to mediate between the parties has managed to avoid the worst.”

A part of Beirut is controlled by Hezbollah, which you define as “the masters of the city”.

«It is a peripheral neighborhood called Dahie and at its entrance the Lebanese love to repeat, jokingly: “Welcome to the Islamic Republic of Iran”. It’s a leap into another part of the world compared to the Downtown of luxury shops near the Corniche, where it feels like being in Paris. Once I happened to go to the Shiite-majority neighborhood to pay a fee necessary to obtain a visa for Iran, where I would have covered the 2021 presidential elections. The tax collector bank, an Iranian institution, has its headquarters there: this already says it all. So I happened to ask for information in a hairdressing salon but, after opening the door, the owner invited me to come out. The ladies present were annoyed that I wasn’t wearing a veil. Nothing like this has ever happened to me in the rest of the city but it is one of the thousand Beiruts that coexist.”

He met and quotes many young people. What are their fears and hopes?

«After the “Thawra”, the second Lebanese spring of October 2019, there were many hopes of finally changing the country and putting an end to corruption and a predatory ruling class. However, the young people I spoke to after the Beirut port explosion on August 4, 2020 were already disillusioned. Most wanted to emigrate to Europe or North America, destinations difficult to reach for those with a Lebanese passport. They are kids full of hopes and dreams but they are also aware that either they will have to abandon them, at least in part, or they will be forced to find their way to go abroad. The tragedy is that those who manage to get to Europe often realize that the dream does not correspond to reality.”