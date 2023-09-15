By: Javier Cortes

25 years ago, the video game industry reached a very important climax that consolidated several franchises and studios. The most obvious case is that of Zeldawhat with Ocarina of Time It took the exploration of temples and 3D enemy design to another level. On PC, LucasArts redefined its own proven concept of adventure in classics like Maniac Mansion and Monkey Island with the delivery of Grim Fandango. And speaking of PlayStation, we come to the object of study of this article, Metal Gear Solid, that like Zelda laid the foundation for the future of his franchise, and just like Grim Fandango, He took concepts from cinema to build his narrative. Beyond these achievements, the war and literary reflections of the game, in addition to its scientific approaches, make it one of the most original, and without a doubt, one of the greatest in history.

But before moving on to the analysis of M.G.S.it is necessary to jump back to 1990, when it was launched Metal Gear 2: Solid Snakethe direct response of Hideo Kojima to the spurious sequel titled as Snake’s Revenge; spurious because not only was Kojima excluded from the project, but work was also done behind him. The response was such that many have described MG2 as the closest experience to playing M.G.S. in 8 bits, because beyond establishing classic elements in the series such as access cards and codec communication, it defined the reflective tone of the characters in the face of the threat of a nuclear conflict and the humanism that all its villains carry.

A quarter of a century after its launch, we have prepared this analysis of the game from a multidisciplinary perspective, with which we intend to share an alternative (or complementary) reading of this Konami masterpiece.

hollywood

Since we started talking about MG2, it is interesting to highlight the concept of a fictional country, in this case Zanzibar Land, which is described as an area located between China, Russia and the Middle East, so if one sees the map of Asia, it would appear that the region in question is Kazakhstan. Right towards the end of the 80s, when the franchise of metal gearHollywood filmmakers used the name Val Verde to refer to a fictional Caribbean country with guerrilla problems, which can be seen in films such as Predator and Commando. And precisely speaking of Commando, I am sure that watching it after finishing the game, you can detect the similarity in the communication established by General Franklin Kirby and John Matrix (Arnold Schwarzenegger) with that between Solid Snake and Colonel Roy Campbell. Likewise, the sustained rivalry between Matrix and Bennett is very similar to that of Solid and Frank Jaeger aka Gray Fox, who were originally operational colleagues and friends, but who fate ended up colliding with.

In case Kojima’s fanaticism for the films where Schwarzenegger appears is not clear, Solid’s character design was inspired by Kyle Reese, sent by the resistance to defend Sarah Connor in the first installment of Terminator. Likewise, the nickname Snake is a tribute to Escape From New York, where the eyepatch-wearing protagonist was named Snake Plisken. A lot of coincidence with Big Boss, right? And speaking of Big Boss, who was given a definite image in later games, it’s pretty funny to see him in MG2, where he’s literally a Sean Connery with an eyepatch; In the case of Solid, his first appearance was inspired by Mel Gibson

Now, looking forward, we can also detect examples of influence, or at least similarity, on the part of M.G.S. at the cinema. When Snake encounters the president of ArmsTech, Kenneth Baker, Snake jumps back in slow motion to avoid activating one of the C4s in what appears to be one of many references to the choreographies of Matrix, but let’s remember that this was released in 1999, a year later. Likewise, if one watches the Fury movie after facing Vulcan Raven for the first time, they will be able to notice the similarity in the adrenaline of the scenes.

Anime and Beyond

It is enough to mention the name Hal Emmerich, better known as Otacon, which in turn derives from Otaku, so the joke tells itself. But beyond this obvious reference, we can find several nods to Japanese animation by Kojima.

One of the most heartbreaking moments of the game is without a doubt when we learn the story of Sniper Wolf and her relationship with the wolves, who accepted her and accompanied her as one of them until the end, which for fans of Saint Seiya He must undoubtedly remind them of Fenrir of Alioth, who similarly dies in the snow with no company but his wolves.

Now, moving towards science fiction, we could believe that Kojima was watching Evangelion during its original broadcast in ’96, because in the same way that one descends into the underground depths of NERV to reach the Dogma terminal, Snake does so in Shadow Moses in the cargo elevator until reaching the Metal Gear Hangar. Dogma was Lilith’s resting place where an apocalypse always began, and if we look at it that way, the Metal Gear Rex is also a monumental figure with the power to burst the world. As if that were not enough, just as Hideaki Anno did in The End of EvangelionKojima used the resource of live action to share archival scenes about nuclear missiles and allusions to world peace.

To close this section, it is pertinent to mention that many artists spend their careers seeking to break the famous fourth wall, something that we can experience on a couple of occasions during M.G.S.. The first of them is a hallmark of the game, as we all remember that moment when you had to change the control to port 2 to prevent Psycho Mantis from reading your mind (movements). The second, much less elaborate but just as effective, takes place just after resisting Ocelot’s torture, when Snake establishes communication with Naomi and mentions that his arm is sore, to which she responds by asking you to place the controller on your shoulder, and then gives you a real massage through the rumble of control; a whole classic.

Science and Technology

The main themes in metal gear They have always been espionage and war, but where the distinctive touch of the game is forged is in the science fiction that surrounds the secrets of the plot and all the technology behind the arsenal that is distributed in Shadow Moses.

Within this context, we must highlight a couple of characters who function as the scientific vehicle of the story. The first of them already mentioned is the scientist Otacon, who was indicated by history to carry out the design of the Metal Gear Rex. And his destiny goes back to his grandfather, who actively participated in the Manhattan Project of World War II that began the Atomic Age. As if that were not enough, Kojima’s dramatic seal is that Otacon’s father was born on August 6, 1945, the same day the atomic bomb exploded in Hiroshima.

On the other hand we have Mei Ling, a pilot frustrated by her visual limitations, a reason that ingeniously led her to develop radar technology, without which it would be practically impossible to pass the game. In addition, she was also responsible for the communication codec that Snake carries, which works by directly stimulating the ear bones, making it the perfect communication tool for espionage work. Finally she couldn’t understand herself M.G.S. without the implications of genetics in the plot. First of all, the duality between Solid and Liquid is nothing more than the consequence of a titanic project to develop super soldiers under the archetype of Big Boss, which little by little becomes more complex when the original existence of 8 clones is revealed, not to mention Ocelot’s final talk with the president.

Likewise, the story reveals the development of Genetic Therapy, which revives and enslaves Frank Jaeger, alias Gray Fox, alias the Ninja. A Universal Soldier-style approach to carrying out special operations by soldiers injected with Big Boss’s genes, or failing that, scientifically modified to resemble their genetic structure to BB’s.

The other element that is fascinating is Foxdie, an airborne virus designed to only attack certain genetic structures, which in the case of the game were always the members of FOXHOUND, as well as the DARPA Chief and the president of ArmsTech. Again, the genetic similarity of Solid and Liquid will play a decisive role in the outcome of the game.

Reflections and Traumas

From MG2, reflections on the nature of the war conflict became a cornerstone of the plots. And Kojima’s levels of depth ranged from a Donald Trump with phrases like “Make Russia great again” courtesy of Ocelot, to Shakespeare quotes courtesy of Mei Ling: “Snake, don’t give up. Remember Macbeth, act V, scene 3: ‘I’ll fight, till my bones my flesh be hacked, give me my armor.’

In addition to the whole war theme, M.G.S. He took introspection to another level with the profile of the members of FOXHOUND, where perhaps the most complex is Psycho Mantis, who narrates how the first mind he read was that of his father, thus knowing the hatred he had for him and that he finally He ended up committing patricide, the same trauma that he mentions he shares with Snake, who until then believed he was his father’s murderer; quite oedipal and freudian.

Another key to the game is the revelation of Snake’s human side, who goes from admitting his destiny linked to war over any pleasure, to understanding the value of life; something that at times can contrast with the badass tone of the character and the stress of the situation, but at the end of the day it is the message of the game. And to make this clear, one last quote from the incredible Mei Ling, now from Einstein: “Only a life lived for others is worthwhile.”

Picardy

Ok, after going through cinema, anime, genetics and existentialism, we are going to close with a small account of the most mischievous moments of the game, which are undoubtedly part of the personality M.G.S..

Kojima’s first cool moment occurs when you meet Meryl for the first time and Snake stares at her butt in slow motion, a moment that beyond being mischievous ends up being a clue to recognizing the colonel’s infiltrated niece. But the moment doesn’t stop there, because later when you talk to Otacon, he reveals the existence of an infiltrator with a “nice butt”… in case you hadn’t noticed.

Another great colorful detail occurs when you contact Mein Ling to record your game from the women’s bathroom, when she calls you a pervert and threatens not to let you record, although in the end she does let you.

But well, the gold medal is without a doubt when you establish communication with Meryl by codec, and upon recognizing her ability to keep the PAL Key hidden from the guards she responds: “Well… women have more hiding places than men”, with the respective close up to Snake and alert sound followed by his response: “Hmmm… sounds kinda fishy.”

It is clear that the references, reflections and moments in the game are massive. Here we only collect a few to celebrate all the cultural legacy that this game left us 25 years ago. Share all the scenes that marked you and continue to impact you.