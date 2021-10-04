“Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish”, that is “Be hungry, be crazy”. Perhaps the most famous phrase of Steve Jobs, which ended up on millions of posters and t-shirts in the 10 years since his death. With only one problem: it’s not his, but Stewart Brand’s. Jobs pronounced it in 2005 in the final passage of his speech to the Stanford freshmen, explaining that he had found it on the back cover of the last issue of the “Whole Earth Catalog”, a cult magazine of the Californian counterculture published by Brand between 1968 and 1972 .

10 of 10