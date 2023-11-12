Two candidates, Sergio Massa and Javier Milei, are now pursuing the presidency of Argentina. While the controversial second round on November 19 makes most citizens uncomfortable, a crucial question looms over the next elections: will any of them be able to resolve the country’s worst crisis in more than two decades? Although there is no easy answer, a painful adjustment is inevitable.

The last man standing will inherit a dystopian economy undermined by rampant inflation, a deepening recession, widespread poverty, and failed fiscal and monetary policies. To make matters worse, the central bank has almost no international reserves, while domestic and foreign investors are fed up with the story of a country being oversold too many times in the recent past. The tale of hope is no longer convincing, and in a difficult business environment, the times demand action. And Argentina must act quickly once the elections are resolved.

For starters, neither of them would have a majority in the legislature, especially Milei. Massa’s Peronist coalition, Unión por la Patria, will have 34 of the 72 seats in the Senate, while Milei’s libertarian party will control eight. The Peronists will have 108 of the 257 seats in the House, and the Milei libertarians will have 37. History shows that presidents without strong parliamentary support have not fared well in Latin America, and many do not even reach the end of their terms. mandate.

To further complicate matters, the most influential legislators in Massa’s party belong to the leftist group La Cámpora, led by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her son Máximo, a deputy. This is likely to make it difficult for the centrist Massa to gain the support of his party, let alone build broader coalitions, to pass the important economic reforms that the dire circumstances justify.

Macroeconomic pain



If Milei won the presidency, he would have to get the support of the legislators of the parties that did not go to the second round, mainly from Patricia Bullrich’s Together for Change. That would make it difficult, if not unlikely, to approve any of her radical reforms, such as closing the central bank or dollarizing the economy.

Inflation will probably continue at a triple-digit annual rate, as has been the case since February. In August and September, annualized monthly inflation accelerated above 300%, the fastest rate in more than three decades (although a slight slowdown was expected for October).

Simply put, Argentina could slide into hyperinflation at any time, an existential threat to the incoming government. As bad as they are, inflation statistics fail to capture underlying, potentially explosive economic pressures. Harsh government interventions have kept food and energy prices, benchmark interest rates, and the official exchange rate substantially below market equilibrium levels.

The economy is distorted by massive subsidies to consumers of fuel, electricity, natural gas, water and public transportation; heavy taxes and periodic caps applied to food exports such as soy and beef, long-lasting controls on supermarket prices, and rationed access to foreign currencies at a multiplicity of exchange rates.

Most likely, unpopular but necessary corrective measures will soon have to be taken, which are likely to push inflation even higher in the short term. It is estimated that energy prices would have to double overnight, and adjust for inflation afterwards, to return to their pre-pandemic levels.

Economic activity, as measured by real gross domestic product, is estimated to contract by 3% this year, and per capita income will fall almost 15% below the level of 2011, the previous peak. The result: more than 40% of the population lives below the poverty line. That figure was down from 7% more than a decade ago. At least half of the population depends on benefits from government-funded supplementary income and employment programs, and it is estimated that 6 in 10 Argentine children under the age of 18 live in households classified as poor. If these social programs did not exist, poverty would be even greater.

Although the unemployment rate has remained relatively low and stable at around 7%, the labor market has suffered in the last decade. Vacancies are offered mainly in small, unproductive companies that operate “off the books”; therefore, they do not offer employee benefits or make employment-related contributions to pensions.

It is estimated that since the end of 2016, three out of every four filled vacancies have led applicants to mostly low-paying jobs in Argentina’s large underground economy. Without the growth of informal and non-conforming work arrangements, unemployment and poverty rates would be much higher.

weakened central bank

Argentina’s accelerated and increasingly disruptive inflation has been fueled by fiscal deficits financed primarily by loans from the country’s central bank, the BCRA, given the absence of better alternatives.

The fiscal roots of high inflation were planted in early 2020, when the newly minted government of President Alberto Fernández increased public spending and incurred a substantial budget deficit – the equivalent of almost 9% of GDP – to protect households. and vulnerable companies from the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, this fiscal largesse took place while the Government failed to meet its obligations to national and international investors, which meant that the authorities had no choice but to finance the exaggerated deficit mainly with loans from the BCRA.

Although Argentina’s fiscal deficits have since stood at a more modest annual average of 4% of GDP during 2021-23, the government’s failure to repair relationships with institutional investors and lenders and instill confidence in them renewed has cemented a detrimental dependence on the BCRA’s continued inflationary financing.

The central bank has strived to minimize its detrimental impact by aggressively selling bills (Leliq), thereby absorbing many unwanted, newly printed pesos that the Government has spent. However, after four years of financing the Government through interest-free loans while placing a colossal amount of Leliq into the banking system paying sky-high interest rates, the BCRA has rightly generated concern that it could be driven himself to insolvency and/or could fail to pay the Leliq, triggering a systemic financial crisis.

A related and more pressing problem is that the BCRA is not only overburdened in terms of Leliq liabilities, but also has a regrettable shortage of international reserve assets – mainly in US dollars. These foreign exchange reserves have fallen from 41 billion dollars at the beginning of the year to around 25 billion.

Once several short-term liabilities of the BCRA are discounted, the largest of which is money owed to the People’s Bank of China, reserves fall to almost zero.

But here, too, the paltry foreign exchange reserves in the BCRA vault do not tell the whole story.

Authorities have severely restricted importers’ access to dollars, forcing them to resort to short-term loans from their suppliers and subsidiaries abroad. As a result, instead of the BCRA’s foreign reserves declining by an additional $16 billion between early 2022 and mid-2023, the short-term debt of Argentine importers has soared by that amount, with repayment prospects in doubt.

The restrictions imposed on the repatriation of profits and dividends by foreign-owned companies operating in Argentina have worked in the same way: they have prevented the BCRA from losing foreign exchange reserves worth more than 10 billion dollars, but at the cost to keep the profits of foreign investors trapped.

Although miracles exist, and regardless of whether Massa or Milei succeed at the polls, the chances that either of them will be able to fulfill the campaign promises they are making are slim.

AUTHOR: ARTURO C. PORZECANSKI

AMERICAS QUARTERLY