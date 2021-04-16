In February 1952, when King George VI passed away, the then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were on an official trip to Kenya. They immediately returned to London. Before setting foot on the ground, an emissary from the Palace entered the royal plane in a black dress so that the young queen would appear in public in rigorous mourning. This Saturday Elizabeth II will wear black again to bid farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh. Some say, in fact, that it will be the color that will accompany her until the end of her days, thus emulating Queen Victoria Eugenia, who mourned her husband for forty years.

Along with Queen Elizabeth, at the funeral for Prince Philip, who died last Friday at the age of 99, only 29 other people will attend the Chapel of St. George in Windsor Castle, where he will later be buried in the royal crypt. It will be an intimate farewell act, due to the restrictions of the coronavirus and because that was the wish of those who shared life and state responsibilities with the Queen for seven decades.

Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren … Prince Charles and his wife Camilla of Cornwall will take pride of place during the funeral, as will the other three children of the deceased: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Philip of Edinburgh will be accompanied by Sir Timothy Laurence (her second husband) and the Duke of Wessex by his wife Sofia, who a few days ago was seen crying before the cameras remembering her father-in-law. None of Prince Philip’s grandchildren will be missing either, although the same cannot be said of their partners.

Along with Prince William will be Catherine of Cambridge, not so Meghan Sussex, who refused to accompany Prince Harry on his return to the United Kingdom after the scandal of his interview on an American television. It will, on the other hand, be the first time that Queen Elizabeth’s wayward grandson will be seen in public again along with the rest of the Royal Family. The daughters of Andrés de Inglaterra and Sarah Ferguson, the princesses Beatriz and Eugenia will attend with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli and Jack Brooksbank. Lady Louise and Jacobo, sons of Prince Edward and Sofia, will be the youngest at the funeral. They complete the relationship of grandchildren Peter and Zara Phillips, children of Princess Anne. The latter will be accompanied by her husband Mike Tindall.

Also will be in Windson this Saturday the nephews of Queen Elizabeth, children of Princess Margaret: David Armstrong-Jones, Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto, as well as their cousins ​​the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent, Ricardo and Eduardo, and the princess Alexandra. From the direct, albeit distant, family of the Duke of Edinburgh will be attended by his great-nephew the Crown Prince of Baden, Bernhard; Prince Donato of Hesse, Prince Philip of Hohenlohe-Langenburg and Countess of Mountbatten of Burma.