The activities of the Thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) kicked off today in Abu Dhabi, which will continue until February 29, with the participation of trade ministers and senior officials from all over the world, who will hold discussions on the rules and regulations governing global trade activities and discuss reshaping its future.

175 delegations from the organization’s members, members with observer status, are participating in the conference, along with leaders of the private sector, non-governmental organizations and representatives of civil society, which provides the international community with the opportunity to cooperate in order to reach a more efficient, sustainable and comprehensive trading system.

The Ministerial Conferences are the highest decision-making body in the World Trade Organization, and they serve as important forums for the organization’s 164 members to address trade challenges, develop trade rules, and set the global trade policy agenda.

Participants in the Thirteenth Ministerial Conference seek to benefit from what was achieved during the Twelfth Ministerial Conference held in Geneva in June 2022, which witnessed major achievements in supporting fisheries, food security and e-commerce.

The Ministerial Conference focuses on improving the ability of developing and least developed countries to access the global trading system, intellectual property, and the dispute resolution mechanism in the World Trade Organization, and also provides the opportunity to explore further ways of cooperation and partnership with non-governmental organizations, the private sector, and civil society to enhance the effectiveness of trade policies and programs. Through a series of side events, which include the Global Trade Technology Forum, which supports the use of technology in global supply chains, sessions on trade facilitation in partnership with Etihad Export Credit, trade financing with HSBC Bank, and small and medium enterprises with the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, the logistical challenges of the “Global Logistics Passport” initiative with DP World, the future of shipping in cooperation with Emirates Airlines, and the Sustainable Trade Forum in Africa.

It is worth noting that the World Trade Organization, which was established in 1995, is the international body that supervises the rules of global trade, and its Ministerial Conference, which is held once every two years, is considered the highest decision-making forum in it, as it brings together ministers and senior officials from all member states with the aim of reviewing, updating and expanding the treaties that The formation of the global trading system.