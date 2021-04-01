The story of Guadalupe Ruiz-Gimenez It shows that life gives us second and third chances when we stay connected to our passions. Daughter and wife of a politician – she was married to Minister Rafael Arias-Salgado – after being a professor of Social Structure of Spain at the Complutense, held positions of responsibility at the UCD and the CDS, being a MEP between 1989 and 1994. Being 55 years old , in 2002 he took a surprising turn in his life, when he abandoned politics to dedicate himself to the therapeutic world. Begun in different oriental disciplines and mind-body techniques, in 2003 she decided to open a Pilates center in Marbella where she would act as an instructor. In 2021, at 73 years old and in top form, he has written The art of aging beautifully, where he mentions three keys so that the years add experience without detracting from vitality:

– Discover who you are to be able to love you and take better care of yourself.

– Live the present with full attention.

– Balance giving and receiving love in relationships.

Guady, as her friends call her, has decided to continue with this philosophy until the last day of her life to die “in perfect health.” His case is not isolated. Anglo-Saxons have a very beautiful word to define these people who live a new youth thanks to a passion: the beats bloomers, late blooming people.

We find an example of late passion in Mary Delany, who lived in 18th century England. After being widowed for the second time, at the age of 72 he began his artistic career, realizing the similarity between a piece of red paper on his bedside table and the petal of a geranium. With this humble impulse, he started a project that would lead him to create 985 floral collages until the end of his life that marked a milestone in the history of art. The same author acknowledged: “I have invented a new way to imitate flowers.” His works are exhibited today at the British museum.

Today, with noticeably longer life expectancies, many people have two decades or more of a “useful life” ahead of them that can be filled with meaning or just a prelude to the end.

In fact, in the study on ikigai – vital purpose – that I carried out together with Héctor García in the “village of the centenarians”, an agricultural town north of the Japanese island of Okinawa with the Guinness record for longevity, his active disposition was be one of the keys to a long and healthy life. On our return in December 2019 to shoot a documentary with National Geographic that will be released soon, a 108-year-old man who was watering his garden gave us a bag of fruit with a big smile.

There is a direct relationship between aging and our physical and mental activity. People who adopt a passive and sedentary life after retirement accelerate their wear and tear. The lack of movement diminishes the capacities of the body, just as poor social interaction is detrimental to intellectual abilities.

If loneliness is added to inactivity, in addition, the aging process accelerates. Spending the day without any other stimulus than the television or the mobile phone, without receiving visitors or going to other places makes many people not motivated to take care of their personal care and food.

At the opposite extreme, purposeful and active people stay connected to life and maintain healthy habits. In addition to not withdrawing from the things we like, let’s look at three tips for Okinawan elders that are backed by science.

Get in shape for your next birthday. A little gentle exercise each day helps keep our vehicle for life in good shape, as well as stimulating the production of endorphins, the hormones of happiness.

Reconnect with nature. Practice at least once a week the shinrin yoku, the forest baths recommended by Japanese doctors, promotes longevity by increasing the number of cells that protect us against cancer. Also, phytoncides, natural plant poisons, strengthen the immune system.

Give thanks. Just as an attitude of constant complaint and anger triggers the levels of cortisol, the harmful stress hormone, an attitude of gratitude towards existence and towards the people who accompany us promotes serenity and the will to live.

The oldest schoolboy in the world – Although universities such as Cambridge have seen students as young as 102 complete a master’s degree, as was the case with Brian Lowe, the oldest person to start primary school was the Kenyan Kimani Maruge. At 84 years old, he began to go to class every day, sharing a desk with other children and wearing the same shorts and polo shirt as the rest of the students. – Much appreciated by his peers, he was elected class delegate and a year later he would get on a plane for the first time to attend a United Nations congress on universal free education in New York. – The case of Maruge shows that, as the radio motivator Earl Nightingale said, it is never too late when you have a purpose, a worthy goal and a motivation (…). A person can go further in a few years than he has achieved in a lifetime ”.

Francesc Miralles is a writer and journalist expert in psychology.