2020 was the year of the greatest economic destruction in Europe since the world wars due to the public health measures that were taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The European economy sank almost 10% annuallyl, almost three times more than in its worst year, 2009, when the product fell by 2.9%. This current year should be the one of recovery thanks to the control of the virus and mass vaccination. But recovery is delayed.

The European Commission estimated in January, in its latest forecasts, that the bloc would grow this year above 5%. The latest forecast reports from the block’s large banks show growth of between 3% and 4%.

Brussels will review its forecasts at the beginning of May, but sources in its Directorate General for the Economy already acknowledge that it will be downward. The GDP recovery of February 2019 would not arrive, in this scenario, until mid-2022, almost a year later than in the United States.

Europeans close the first quarter of the year in the middle of the third wave of the virus -almost fourth in some countries- with more or less strict restrictions depending on the epidemiological situation of each country, with several asking the population – or directly prohibiting, like Belgium – not to travel abroad, with schools closed or extended vacations, with shops and hotels closed.

Several people observe the fountain in Piazza Castello on the second of the three days of the red zone (high risk) for the Easter holidays in Milan, Italy. Photo EFE

The restrictions reached Finland, the only country in the bloc that had passed without barely altering all of 2020 and that now sees how Covid patients are about to fill their hospitals. Only the United Kingdom, thanks to its accelerated vaccination process – which can be halted if Europeans limit the export of vaccines, as they threaten if the Anglo-Swedish Astra Zeneca does not comply with what has been signed – is gradually returning to normality.

This scenario disrupts economic plans and delays the recovery, which will hardly be so strong this year to recover in these 12 months everything lost from March to December 2020.

Tourism, key



The reality of the new restrictions destroyed speeches from just a week ago, such as that of the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, who 15 days ago said that her entity expected “a firm recovery in activity in the second part of the year.” . This will only be possible if this European summer tourism, a key economic sector that accounts for around 10% of the European Union’s GDP, you can regain much of your usual activity.

This delay in recovery – and the comparison with the plans of the new US Administration, which has just announced an infrastructure plan for two trillion dollars– They made French President Emmanuel Macron already ask for the expansion of the new European fund, which will distribute 750,000 million euros between the second half of this year and all of 2022. Half of the money will be in loans at almost zero rates and the other half it will be in non-refundable transfers.

Macron understands that Europe lags behind in the race with America and China. But it clashes with a Germany that considers that it has already given in enough with these plans and that goes to the polls in September to designate the successor to Angela Merkel.

French sources in Brussels explain that those plans were designed with a wave of the virus in mind, two at the most, and a smaller recession than this third wave may mean at the end. The optimism that was experienced in September, two months after the approval of that fund, when Europeans came out of the first wave and saw the light of the tunnel, sank down when that light was the train of the second wave coming straight ahead.

The other leg that is limping and does not support recovery is the delay in vaccination. The European Commission continues to promise that by mid-July 70% of the adult population will be vaccinated of the block, but that will only happen if the pharmaceutical companies deliver the number of doses to which they committed. In these three months they have not done it, especially not AstraZeneca, which has not delivered even a third of what was signed.

That generated a delay in vaccination that the insurance agency ‘Euler Hermes’ estimates at between seven and eight weeks, according to a study published by the French newspaper Le Monde. Two months of delay that can be the difference between a normal tourist summer or a summer with restrictions like the previous one and another economic destruction, especially for the countries of the bloc most dependent on tourism, such as Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Croatia, Greece and Cyprus. The insurer estimates that this delay costs 123,000 million euros.

PB