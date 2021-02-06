Empty hotel hammock area in Benidorm, on July 10. Monica torres

Spanish tourism is going through the biggest crisis in its history, with falls of over 75% in the arrival of foreign travelers and in spending. This leaves scars throughout the territory, in companies and in employment. Hotel companies are among the most affected, and they try to weather the storm as best they can. To recover their activity after the confinement, they lowered prices and closed an average 40% of the hotels compared to 2019, according to the INE. Despite this, occupation has been low, around 25%.

The fall of an industry that represented more than 12% of GDP and that last year accounted for just over 4% has a direct impact on employment. The tractive capacity of the sector is remarkable, both in good times and in crisis. According to the statistics of the number of employed persons by branch of activity of the INE, of the 623,000 jobs that were destroyed in 2020, almost 400,000 corresponded to the hospitality industry. If the focus is on “hosting services”, the loss was 127,700 jobs. “The year has been a wish and I cannot”, sums up Jorge Marichal, president of the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (Cehat).

Despite everything, hoteliers hold onto a burning nail to hold on. Among the hopes: the arrival of the vaccine and the desire to travel that they perceive. Although the outlook is still full of storm clouds: coronavirus infections are increasing, tougher restrictions on mobility are being resumed, the vaccination process is progressing in fits and starts and, in addition, messages arrive that question next summer.

As an example, UK Vaccination Minister Nadhim Zahawi: “It’s too early for us even to speculate on summer,” he said. At the same time, Horst Seehofer, German Interior Minister, hinted that the German government is studying reducing international flights “almost to zero” to cut off the entry of new variants of the coronavirus. If this trend continues, the debacle of the sector threatens to reach next summer, which would be the second consecutive year in which Spanish tourism is without its peak season. A blow too hard that not everyone will be able to bear. That is why they insist: either direct aid arrives or there will be thousands of closures. Raúl González, CEO of Barceló Hotel Group for EMEA, highlights the high uncertainty with which they work. “There are hotels that have opened for three days and have had to close because the restrictions change. You can’t plan ”. Spokesmen for Meliá and NH agree that the recovery of international tourism will not be seen until at least the third quarter.

Sun and beach

The great sun and beach destinations in Spain, those that depend more on the arrival of foreign travelers, suffer the coronavirus crisis above the average. Especially the island regions – the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands – where the weight of tourism exceeds a third of the regional GDP. In the Canary Islands, which should now be in its high season, hoteliers have closed again, despite having temperatures above 24 degrees.

With the third wave of infections growing across Europe, the worst-case scenario has come true. Only 36% of the tourist beds in Tenerife are open and occupations do not reach 20%. In Gran Canaria things are not going better. “Many establishments are closing and, what is worse, the occupations are barely 10%”, explains José María Mañaricúa, president of the hotel association of the province of Las Palmas (FEHT).

Pessimism is spreading – even more so – among the sector, which predicts new closings of establishments until leaving only 20% of the hotel plant open during the first half of 2021. In addition, the Canary Islands already have the second highest unemployment rate in all of Spain (25.2%). And labor bleeding is in danger of worsening during the year if the vaccine does not remedy it. David Morales, vice president of the Skal Turismo de Gran Canaria association, is blunt: “The Canary Islands are a catastrophic area.” It demands a “precise, realistic and urgent” rescue plan. And what is more worrying for the productive fabric is that this situation will continue for a while. In fact, even part of the summer is already lost. José María Mañaricúa places the hypothetical reactivation until July at the earliest.

In the Balearic Islands, another of the pillars of sun and beach tourism in the country, the situation is also critical and is already threatening the next high season. For now, they are sure that the opening will be expected longer than in other years. These days, a walk along the first line of the tourist center of Palmanova, in Mallorca, is devastating. Ghost hotels, bars and restaurants closed tight, some small supermarket trying to survive and no tourists strolling along the beach. The pandemic has been hitting the archipelago’s largest industry for a year, which has more and more doubts about being able to overcome the situation throughout 2021.

Reactivity is minimal. The next few months are at the expense of the evolution of the health crisis in the countries of origin of tourists (Germany and the United Kingdom especially). The vice president of the Hotel Federation of Mallorca, María José Aguiló, explains the debacle that is expected: “There is no forecast of resuming tourism activity in the short term, not even at Easter.” Faced with the emergency situation, the hotel association demands a specific tourism strategy for the two archipelagos. If alternatives are not sought, Aguiló warns, this year the crisis will destroy hundreds of companies and thousands of jobs, many of them still protected by ERTE.

Urban destinations

In urban hotels the situation is not rosy either. The big losers are Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which have run out of conferences and business trips, in addition to losing the arrival of foreign travelers and shopping tourism. In Catalonia, for example, the hotel sector is already exhausted. The pandemic has put one of the most important sectors for the Catalan economy to a minimum, and the lack of tourism, together with the restrictions imposed by the Government on mobility between municipalities, prevent the sector from catching air. Billing has dropped to zero for most hotels, while some fixed expenses continue.

Especially bloody is the situation in the city of Barcelona, ​​without international visitors and with restrictions on the cultural and leisure offer that discourage even local tourism. A copy of what happens in the streets and the most central hotels in Madrid, which are semi-deserted. “There are some very tough months ahead, with a fall of more than 80% compared to the previous year. We try to survive this situation as best we can ”, acknowledges González, from Barceló.

In terms of supply, the situation in Barcelona is significant: there are only 108 hotels partially open (24% of the city’s hotel floor), and their occupancy is, on average, 20%. “The difference in billing is brutal, it cannot even be compared, we are talking about a 95% drop”, laments Manel Casals, director of the Barcelona Hotel Association. Meliá sources acknowledge that the accounts of the sector are going through a first recovery in holiday destinations, while urban hotels will take longer to reactivate.

Regarding fairs and congresses, the Mobile World Congress will be held at the end of June in a light edition. “It will be very anecdotal compared to what it was. This segment will not recover until 2023, while leisure, this summer and with the vaccine, can begin to recover ”, adds the director of the Guild, who complains about the lack of aid from the Administrations. And alert to the cascade of closings that will come if there is no change in trend. “If the sector is not taken care of, unemployment will be generated in the short term. In Barcelona alone, there are 35,000 direct workers in hotels, and we estimate that 35,000 more are indirect ”, highlights Casals.

The concern is shared by all professionals in the sector. Nacho Junyent, owner of a 50-room family aparthotel in the Gràcia neighborhood that has been closed since March, still hasn’t seen the exit: “The demand is minimal, and we can’t open without losing more money, that’s why almost all of us are closed. In March, no one thought that after almost a year we would still be closed… and what remains ”, he explains.

rural tourism

2020 has been bad for the entire tourism sector. Although if there is a segment that has managed to cushion the blow better, it has been rural tourism. After a null spring due to confinement, destinations in rural areas registered good occupations in summer, when the 2019 records improved. Ana Alonso, director of institutional relations for the escapadarural.com portal, clarifies that despite this the exercise has been bad for rural tourism. “In summer, for example, when we were able to move, there was 14% more occupancy than the previous year. Although if 2020 is analyzed as a whole, it has been impossible to compensate for the null spring ”.

Currently, in general terms, rural tourism feels the blow of mobility restrictions in almost all communities, although with exceptions. “We are in a scenario with almost no movements, except in Madrid, where all outbound tourism from the capital is restricted to a specific geographical area. For this reason, the rural destinations around the capital are with good occupations, although they are still below what they had before, ”says Alonso.

In Catalonia, these establishments have also benefited from local tourism, especially in summer. Of course, at present they suffer like all the restrictions imposed by the Government to contain coronavirus infections, which prevent moving beyond the municipality of residence.