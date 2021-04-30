The third wave of Covid-19 has significantly conditioned the negative evolution of the labor market at the beginning of the year, to the point that 8,700 jobs have been destroyed in the Region compared to the end of 2020, according to data from the Active Population Survey (EPA) for the first quarter, published yesterday by the INE. In Spain, the loss was 137,500 jobs.

Thus, the total number of unemployed rose to 120,400 in Murcia, which represents an increase of 7.8% compared to the national drop of 1.8%. At the same time, employment also worsened, albeit more gently, by 1,200 people (0.2%), which in any case is more moderate than that of the country as a whole, as highlighted by the Croem employers’ association.

The unemployment rate stands, therefore, at 16.42%, above 15.98% of the national average. And it is that the activity limitations suffered by some sectors, especially hotels and tourism, have been noticed and have generated “considerable effects.” In addition, the workforce increased, which makes more people willing to work and actively seeking employment.

Since 2016



Keep in mind that the first three months of the year are not usually favorable for job creation. From the Chamber of Commerce of Murcia they warn that it is necessary to go back to the year 2016 to be able to find a positive balance in the occupation of this quarter. With these data, the total number of employed persons stands at 612,900 people, out of a total of 19.2 million in Spain.

On the other hand, in the interannual comparison, the Region accumulates 1,200 more unemployed (1%) and adds 8,100 employed persons (1.34%), second best data among the communities, after Castilla-La Mancha, and much higher than the national average , which accumulates a decrease of 2.41%.

The general director of the Employment and Training Service (SEF), Marisa López Aragón, acknowledged “the special circumstances suffered by the job market due to the health situation.” So “the regional government is implementing new measures to support the productive fabric, entrepreneurs and workers.”

REACTIONS Croem: “It is expected that the trend will improve” For Croem, although the «considerable deterioration due to the extraordinary conditions of the third epidemiological wave» is evident, it is also «expected that the trend will improve in the short / medium term with the immunity provided by the vaccine and the progressive lifting of limitations to the activity in certain sectors ”. Chamber of Commerce: “More aid to maintain liquidity” From the Chamber they demand more aid to maintain the liquidity of viable companies, as well as a distribution of European funds that boosts the sectors with more capacity to generate wealth and quality employment, and especially those most affected by the pandemic. In addition, they are against any labor reform at this time. CC OO: «Women pay it constantly» CC OO denounces “the segmentation of the labor market based on sex, since those who pay it constantly are women.” Likewise, “there is a debt with the working class and with public services” and requires “going from moral recognition to cash. Move on to rising wages, job stability and the strengthening of public services. UGT: «The data are worrying» For UGT, the data is “certainly worrying”, beyond the usual loss of employment after Christmas due to “exposure to seasonality in hiring.” However, “it was not the service sector that could be assumed to be most affected by the crisis caused by the pandemic, but the industrial sector,” he emphasizes.

Regarding the behavior by sectors, only industry improves the unemployment data compared to the previous quarter, registering a decrease of 2,300. On the contrary, unemployment increased by 4,600 people in services, 600 in construction and 300 in agriculture. And it also grows among those who join in search of a first job in 5,300.

Unemployment grew in this quarter in both men and women, specifically 6.65% among the former (9,900 more) and 8.57% among women (5,200 more). The unions denounce the greater precariousness of women.

Expectations, in general, are not very promising in the short term either. CC OO alerted yesterday of the dismissal of another 170 workers in the Region belonging to the firm Icono Enterprise, after not renewing the contract Vodafone to maintain its network.

It should not be forgotten that the continuity of the temporary employment regulation files, ERTE, which, as they recall from the cameral institution, affected 11,510 Murcian workers in March, does not allow a clear reflection of the real situation of the labor market, pending how the return to the activity of these workers is resolved.