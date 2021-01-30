A year after confirming the first case of coronavirus in Spain, the third wave of the infection threatens to saturate hospitals, where nearly 31,000 covid patients are hospitalized – more than 4,700 in intensive care (ucis) – and healthcare professionals feel overwhelmed and exhausted.

In the last week, Spain had about 40,000 daily infections, which again congested the care in the health centers. Given this situation, the authorities only hope that the drastic restrictions on circulation, social relations, and commercial and hotel activities will lower the transmission.

The government refuses, for now, to house confinements requested by various regions.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said that the contagion curve is beginning to bend, although the situation is “very worrying” due to the high hospital occupancy. “Hard weeks” remain, he warnedor.

In several regions, intensive care units were overloaded. (AFP)

Patients occupy 24% of all hospital beds and 44% in intensive care units, according to official data.

This last indicator is serious especially in the region of the Valencian Community, with 63.29%, and in La Rioja, with 59.77%. In Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia the 50% is also exceeded and this percentage is equal in Castilla y León.

The harshness of the third wave had a strong impact on health personnel. Psychic and physical exhaustion, healthcare overload and the feeling of having returned to the most critical moments of the epidemic.

According to official health records, 2,743,119 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Spain and 58,319 have died since the epidemic began.

Lack of vaccines

The country does not escape the tension that Europe is experiencing due to the lack of vaccines. This crisis was exacerbated in Spain where several regions slowed down or even suspended immunization campaigns due to lack of stock.

Within the framework of the European Union, Spain had secured in advance tens of millions of doses that would allow it to reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of its 47 million inhabitants before the end of the boreal summer.

As in other European countries, in Spain the delivery of vaccines against Covid-19 began to be delayed. (Reuters)

But the difficulties of pharmaceutical laboratories to comply with their contracts put pressure on the 17 Spanish regions, competent in health and responsible for the vaccination campaign.

“We had to suspend the supply of new first doses, at least, during the next two weeks due to lack of vaccines “to be able to ensure the administration of the second doses, indicated on Wednesday the regional vice president of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado.

In Catalonia, the authorities warned that their reserves were running low and that “the refrigerators will be empty” in a few days if no new remittances arrive. And Andalusia, the most populated region, vaccination was totally suspended last weekend.

“As we did not receive vaccines last week, the strategic reserve had to be pulled, which was gradually being depleted and stopped over the weekend to continue vaccinating on Monday,” said a regional government spokesman.

For some healthcare professionals, these problems are linked to lack of coordination in the public administration of a highly decentralized country and where, often, the relations between the central government and the autonomies are poisoned by political disputes.

“On the one hand, fewer doses are arriving than planned. On the other hand, a kind of race (between regions) was entered so as not to be the last in the vaccination statistics,” lamented Angela Hernández, number two in Madrid AMYTS Medical Union.

This led, according to her, to “prioritize the amount” of doses administered rather than “strictly following vaccine prioritization groups.”

In his opinion, the central government should have improved its coordination with the regions and these should have finished injecting the two doses to the priority group (residents and workers in nursing homes) before starting to vaccinate health personnel.

“With a good as precious as this, in the absence of a sufficiently effective treatment against the virus, with a problem of production and distribution of global magnitude, one could have suspected” that these problems would come, he ironizes.

DV