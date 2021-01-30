It is the link between Lisbon and Brussels. Ana Paula Zacarias co-directs the semi-annual Presidency of Portugal, aimed at a recovery in which the Portuguese government wants to inject a social dose to prevent the most vulnerable groups from suffering even more damage.

– Underlying the recovery plans is a significant change in the medium and long term in the EU.

–All the plans are on the EU’s strategic agenda, in the Commission’s plans for the coming years and in the program of the presidencies of Germany, Portugal and Slovenia, 18 months from now. It is about acting now, but with a vision for the future. We must work on the imminent recovery from the pandemic, yes, but it must be done with a vision of the future. This is also reflected in national recovery plans.

– What is the commitment of the Portuguese six-month presidency to ‘social Europe’?

–To get out of the crisis we are in, we have to do it with the column of sustainable development, digital and innovative development and social policies. And this implies employment and education for the future, because we have to allow people to generate employment and also train people to have those jobs, and at the same time work in the dynamics of the social state. Because the European social model is what has allowed this crisis to have been our salvation. Without a national health system, where would we be? It is very important that this model is reinforced because we have seen the importance it has for social justice. It’s about no one being left behind.

–The distribution of funds coincides with the presidency.

–Our job is to work with Parliament to ensure that everything is finished as soon as possible. The goal is that the money has to be available in June. There is unanimity among the Member States for this to happen, but the Presidency is helping and pushing to advance this procedure.

– Can the third wave alter those recovery plans?

–Unfortunately the pandemic delays everything. But I also believe that the countries are working so that they can deliver their national plans in February, so that the Commission evaluates them in April or May and that the council sees it and these first monies can arrive in June. In principle, I would say that the will to put this in motion is so great that precisely because of the pandemic we have to do it more quickly.

– They also coincide with the new era without the United Kingdom.

– We have had the fortune of an agreement between both parties, it is a broad trade pact, and the possibility of transactions without tariffs, which has been very important that it has been done with fair play. But the truth is that now we need to ratify the agreement from a legal point of view. Parliament has to give its consent to this agreement. And we have to do it as quickly as possible. In addition, there is the possibility of starting work on financial services. And you have to monitor the exit agreement, to see how the rights of citizens are being respected. And see also how we can improve our future relationship. There are items that will need some kind of supplemental agreement in the near future.