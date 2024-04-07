The third Emirati aid ship within Operation “Gallant Knight 3” arrived at the port of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 4,630 tons of various relief materials, to provide more humanitarian aid to those affected by the events in Gaza.

The ship's contents included food, medical and nutritional supplements for children, as well as various winter clothes, shelter materials and other necessary needs.

The ship was operated based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, to support the people of Gaza and provide the necessary needs in various fields to those affected by the events there.

She was received at the port of Al-Arish by His Excellency Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Acting Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, who confirmed that the shipment of this humanitarian aid by sea comes in support of the state’s humanitarian initiatives for the benefit of the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, as part of the ongoing “Galant Knight 3” operation to support Gaza. Providing the necessary needs in various fields for those affected by the events there.

Al Mansouri said, “A solid plan has been prepared in coordination with the delegations of the Emirates Red Crescent currently present in the Strip, to distribute the ship’s load of aid to those targeted in the areas most affected by the events in Gaza,” noting that the Authority is making every humanitarian effort in its power to keep up with the magnitude of the humanitarian challenges facing it. The Palestinian arena, especially in the field of food supplies and other necessary needs.”

The ship sailed from the port of Fujairah on March 23, carrying 4,218.3 tons of food supplies, 370.2 tons of shelter materials, and 41.6 tons of medical aid, in addition to 6 water tanks, 2 sewage tanks, and a diesel tank.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works contributed to securing the ship’s cargo.

The arrival of the third ship comes as a continuation of the sustainable efforts undertaken by the UAE at various levels to provide relief to civilians in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” and to provide them with the necessary humanitarian support that will contribute to alleviating their suffering.