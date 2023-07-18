Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 00:23



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The third takeoff attempt of the Miura 1, the first reusable Spanish rocket, will have to wait until after the summer. This has been confirmed by PLD Space, the company from Alicante that has built the contraption that would make Spain enter the space race. “We postpone the launch from September due to the mandatory compliance with the regulations regarding the prevention of forest fires, the high temperatures in Huelva and the necessary coordination with the Civil Guard,” they explained.

The first launch attempt took place on May 31. Then it was the strong gusts of wind in height that aborted the maneuver. A few weeks later, on June 17, the countdown stopped half a second from completion. When everything seemed in order and the engines were running, a technical problem again prevented the departure of the Miura, a 12.5-meter-tall rocket named after the well-known breed of bulls. The good news is that it was not damaged, so it will be ready for a next attempt as early as September.

The Miura is just a first step, a technology demonstrator, for the company’s true target, the Miura 5, a rocket three times taller and with greater payload capacity. It is expected to take off from French Guiana in 2024. The company has already signed an agreement with the French Space Agency for it to be launched from the ELM-Diamant base, in Korou. Among its advantages, decades of experience in this complicated maneuver and being able to reach any orbit.