La Spezia – Another speed camera torn down in the La Spezia area, after the two damaged yesterday in the area of ​​Vezzano Ligure and Bolano (click here for the article). This time it was the Ceparana speed camera, again in the municipality of Bolano where the speed limit of 50 and 40 kilometers per hour applies. The mayors Alberto Battilani of Bolano and Massimo Bertoni of Vezzano Ligure reported the incident to the carabinieri and municipal police. Investigations are underway.

“A crime as well as an unjustified action – said Battilani -, because nothing changes with respect to speed limits already foreseen on those roads and which must be respected. There have been many investments and many citizens ask us to put speed cameras on other roads too.”