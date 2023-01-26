On the Krymsky Bridge, the installation of the third span along the left side of the automobile part has been completed. This was announced on January 26 by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin.

“On the Crimean bridge, the sliding of the third span along the left side of the automobile part has been completed. Two spans of the left side of the road part of the bridge have already taken their design position, ”he wrote in Telegram.

The sliding of the last span is scheduled for January 31, after which it will take several days to lower the span to the design position, the Deputy Prime Minister noted. After that, the main part of the restoration work will be completed.

“The final stage of work will consist in the installation of expansion joints, as well as drainage for water drainage. Then the road workers will have to lay two layers of asphalt concrete, restore engineering systems, lighting and barrier fencing,” Khusnullin added.

Earlier in January, builders completed the installation of the first and second spans. It is planned to complete the restoration of the automobile part of the bridge in March this year.

Part of the Crimean bridge was damaged by a truck explosion on October 8, 2022. As a result of the attack, seven fuel tanks of the railway train exploded, which led to the partial collapse of two car spans. Four people were killed in the incident.

On December 5, traffic on the right side of the bridge, where two spans injured as a result of the explosion, were restored, was already open. The object was visited by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He personally got behind the wheel and drove along the restored lane.