Vanessa, a 22-year-old Nicaraguan who had lived in Seville for a short time, is the latest fatality of sexist violence in Spain. The probable homicide at the hands of her husband makes her the third woman killed by her partner or ex-partner in just four days, since last Thursday, and her murder is the culmination of a disastrous July, with eight victims.

Vanessa’s lifeless body was discovered by her sister, with whom she shares a flat with another couple in the Seville town of Utrera, when she entered the house this Monday, shortly after five in the morning, where she returned after spending the night. night with some friends.

The Judicial Police team of the Civil Guard that deals with the clarification of the case suspects that it was Vanessa’s husband, a man whose whereabouts have been unknown since before the discovery of the body, who took his life in the house where they lived , quite possibly by means of a strong blow to the head.

The security forces have launched an operation to arrest the alleged murderer, about whom there are no previous complaints of gender violence, nor was there data in the municipal social services that alerted that the deceased was a victim. of gender violence.

The first investigations suggest that the sexist crime was committed between 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. on Monday, but this point, as well as the specific cause of death, will have to be certified by the autopsy that will be carried out by specialists from the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Seville.

The murdered young woman had no children and, according to preliminary investigations, she earned a living by caring for an elderly person in this municipality of 50,000 inhabitants located 35 kilometers from the capital.

The eight gender-based homicides that will be recorded in the month that has just ended once the Ministry of Equality grants the crime in Utrera official status makes it the third worst July of the decade, since more murders were only counted in July 2015, when there were nine deaths. , and in 2019, when there were ten.

Equality meets this Tuesday the crisis committee to analyze what improvements to make in the face of the latest wave of femicides

Macho criminals have killed 32 women since the beginning of the year and have left 33 orphans

The 32nd gender crime in Spain since the beginning of the year culminates a dramatic end of the month, with three sexist homicides between the afternoon of Thursday 27 and the night of Sunday to Monday last.

It was on the 27th, shortly after five in the afternoon, when the emergency teams found 26-year-old Carla tied up and dead in her house in Girona, whom her ex-partner strangled, as he later confessed, after being arrested and interrogated.

Two days later, in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, the health services failed to save the life of Elena, a 29-year-old woman, when they went to her home, at number 66 Calle Sant Iscle in Barcelona, ​​about one o’clock. and half in the morning. This neighbor from the Nou Barris district had allegedly been stabbed to death by her partner, who was arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra and entered preventive detention hours later without the possibility of bail by order of the investigating judge. In the case of this victim, as in those of the other two dead since Thursday, there were no previous complaints or indications of the existence of ill-treatment.

The new wave of femicides has caused the Ministry of Equality to meet this Tuesday the crisis committee against gender violence for the third time so far this year. The forum, which is also attended by those responsible for the Interior, Justice, the Prosecutor’s Office and the autonomous regions where deaths have occurred, will analyze the murders in July one by one and will try to determine what has failed in each case to propose corrective measures. The crisis committee has been convened for a year whenever there are five or more crimes in a month.