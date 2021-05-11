The Platform of the Third Sector of the Region of Murcia (PTS-RM) encouraged citizens on Tuesday to mark the ‘X’ in box 106 of Activities of Social Interest of the income statement, in order to promote the realization of social projects, informed sources of the organization in a statement.

Thus, the PTS-RM launched the campaign entitled ‘X Solidarity’ and pointed out that thanks to this «simple gesture» different social projects are promoted every year «to achieve a more just, inclusive and egalitarian society that leaves no one behind».

In 2020, the 55% of contributors -more than 11.5 million in Spain- ticked the solidarity income box. However, “there are still 45% of people who do not do it, either because they only check the box of the Catholic Church (11%), or because they do not check any, leaving their assignment blank (34%)”, said the Platform.

It also revealed that this year the campaign is framed in a context of health, social and economic crisis caused by the pandemic, “which has seriously affected people in situations of greater vulnerability.” “It is for them that one more year emphasizes the importance of taxpayers ticking box 106 or ‘X Solidarity’ in their income tax return,” explained the PTS, who recalled that 387 million euros were raised in 2020, almost nine of them in the Region of Murcia.

The PTS-RM is made up of six entities: the EAPN-RM, the Murcia Region Volunteer Platform, CERMI Murcia Region, ONCE, Cáritas of the Diocese of Cartagena and the Spanish Red Cross.