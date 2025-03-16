If we stick to the data of the same Amazonyour subscription service Prime video It is on a streak. The police series Cross accumulated 40 million viewers with its premiere at the end of last year, while the second season of The Lord of the Rings: the power rings He captured another 40 million in the first 11 days of broadcast. Everything was a prelude however for the return of Reacher, whose third season premiered the February 20 and has broken records.

Reacher Find a Alan Ritchson as an expolition that prefers to take justice by his hand, and that he had previously been interpreted by Tom Cruise In two Jack Reacher films. It is based on the novels of Lee Child And the two previous deliveries have had a great reception on Amazon, although it has surprised that the third is able to overcome the previous reception. It turns out that 54.6 million of spectators around the world has seen Reacher In the 19 days after its premiere, which increases the audience of the second season and makes it the most watched return series in the history of Amazon.

With “Return series” We refer to second seasons or later, since in the general scale of Amazon series Reacher It stays a certain distance from what they have achieved Fallout or the aforementioned The power rings. Fallout attracted to 65 million of spectators in their first 16 days in April 2024, matching the achievements of the inaugural season of The Lord of the Rings. Reacher He has not been able to reach that sum with the first five episodes of his new season, but it is also a major victory.

Amazon expected something like that and that’s why he renewed Reacher For a fourth installment before released the third, although given the publication of the data, it is worth asking whether the 54 million viewers appeal to the average audience per minute, or any person who has seen at least a minute of this season. It is a usual situation within the streamingthat on the other hand continues to guarantee the emergence of seasons and phenomena of this style.

