In Russia, the third coronavirus vaccine, Kovivak, developed at the Chumakov Center, has been registered. This was announced on Friday, February 20, by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. His words convey RIA News …

In the near future, a new vaccine production line will be launched. “Already in mid-March, the first 120,000 doses will be put into civilian circulation,” Mishustin said.

He also added that Russia is the only country in the world that has developed three vaccines against coronavirus.

The vaccine is recommended for use in persons aged 18 to 60 years, reported RIA News in the Ministry of Education and Science. Expansion of use may occur after a second phase of clinical trials involving volunteers over the age of 60 and those with underlying medical conditions.

It is developed on the basis of the neutralized SARS-CoV-2 virus. As the chief virologist of the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altstein said, for the manufacture of such a vaccine, the coronavirus itself is taken, purified, “killed” with formalin and administered as a vaccine. The protein contained in the virus triggers the body’s immune response.

The vaccine can be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees, the shelf life of the drug is six months, it follows from the data of the Ministry of Health.

The first domestic drug to be registered is Sputnik V. It is adenoviral, created on the basis of another adenovirus and is not able to cause serious illness in people and multiply in the body. The adenovirus has a built-in coronavirus gene that promotes the production of protein when it enters cells. Protein, in turn, induces immunity and helps form antibodies.

Another vaccine – “EpiVacCorona” from the “Vector” center – is developed on the basis of artificially synthesized proteins.

Vaccination in Russia began on January 18. Any Russian can get a free vaccination in the absence of contraindications. Basically, it is made with Sputnik V.