Published this Wednesday, the third and final report of the presidential commission of the Ayotzinapa case Before the end of the government, the report has taken the path of the thesis of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, focused on pointing out enemies and regretting past mistakes. Divided into five large sections and two special sections, the report emphasizes the increase in field searches, questions the alleged torture suffered by dozens of detainees, released years ago for this reason, and reiterates the frustration of previous reports: 10 years after the attack against the normalistas, little is known about their fate.

The document takes up the core of the families’ demands in recent years, the delivery of hundreds of military espionage documents to the criminal network in Iguala, Guerrero, the site of the attack against the students. The demand stems from two documents that were made public in 2021, which included, among other details, an exchange of messages between an alleged criminal leader in the area and a police chief, regarding the transfer of 17 students, the very night of the attack, while they were being disappeared.

The families of 43 missing students believe that the publication of this document in 2021 implies the existence of other similar ones. The Government and the Army have delivered some in recent years, but they barely expand on the information of the first ones. The families and their lawyers have submitted lists of the missing documents, which the Government says either do not exist or do not appear. In the third report, its authors use half of its 112 pages to say the same thing.

This Wednesday, López Obrador referred to the commission’s third report at his morning press conference. The president showed the letter he sent to the families of the 43, which accompanies the text. In the letter, he reveals that the head of the commission, Alejandro Encinas, negotiated the collaboration of one of the alleged leaders of the criminal group that attacked the students, Gildardo López Astudillo, alias El Gil, in exchange for Mexico not extraditing Abimael González, El Cuini, a leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) to the United States.

There is no certainty about El Gil’s motivations for making this request. The criminal group he worked with, Guerreros Unidos, ran a major business producing and trafficking heroin and other drugs to the United States. In his statements as a protected witness, from 2020 onwards, López Astudillo himself indicated that the criminal group had a presence, in addition to Guerrero, in “Puebla, Quintana Roo, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Tabasco and Tijuana.” López Obrador has said that although El Gil helped them at first, he later stopped doing so. After years of collaboration, the Prosecutor’s Office arrested him again in August on an old drug trafficking charge. A source close to the investigations that EL PAÍS has consulted indicates that El Gil and the CJNG leader met in the El Altiplano prison and became friends there.

The report also addresses the issue. The text explains that the government has continued to negotiate with El Cuini, who, for some reason, might have information on the whereabouts of the students. “In September of this year, there was a dialogue with the criminal leader. The response from the Mexican government was punctual: if he provided accurate information on the location of the missing youths within a short period of time and the genetic identification tests were positive, he could continue his criminal proceedings in Mexico and obtain, for those who helped him, amnesty and rewards. At the time of writing this report, the dialogue continues although no information has been received.”

López Obrador reads a letter addressed to the parents of the 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa this Wednesday at the National Palace in Mexico City.

Mario Guzman (EFE)

The president’s words in the letter he sent to the families accompanying the report are surprising, given the almost marginal position occupied by Encinas, who is accused of bringing investigators closer to El Gil, the latter having become one of the main enemies of the truth for the outgoing government. After almost five years at the head of the commission and the undersecretary of Human Rights of the Interior, Encinas left office at the end of 2023, worn down by his tense relationship with the Army, criticism from the families of the 43 and the president himself, who veiledly accused him of placing himself too close to the families’ lawyers and human rights organizations.

The third report also takes the opportunity to attack the former head of the commission. On the first pages, the text emphasizes the exponential increase in field searches. “So far in 2024, search actions for missing youth have been carried out in 294 sites, three times more than the previous year,” the text states. This increase, its authors acknowledge, responds to the president’s request to speed up options, whatever they may be. “This commission visited federal and local prisons where various people related to the case are held,” the text states.

One of the most striking chapters, number six, points to one of President López Obrador’s obsessions in the case, the famous ruling 203/2017, in which a Tamaulipas court ordered the Ayotzinapa case investigation to be restarted, due to the enormous number of irregularities recorded in the first years of the investigation, during the Peña Nieto government (2012-2018). As a result of that ruling, the report now recalls, more than 60 people allegedly involved in the attack were released.

Relatives of the 43 missing students demand justice at a demonstration in Mexico City on August 26. Quetzalli Nicte-Ha (Reuters)

In many of these cases, the accused were released because their defence counsels claimed that the officers who captured them had tortured them. The verdict did not actually reveal anything new in this regard. The allegations of torture in the case went back a long way. In a report by the office of the United Nations High Commissioner on the case, published in 2018, months before the verdict was issued, its authors denounced that they had “strong evidence of the commission of torture, arbitrary detentions and other human rights violations” against dozens of detainees.

Now, the presidential commission has dedicated a section of chapter six to pointing out the alleged irregularities that the court committed. First, they explain, the court ignored the reason for the appeal that led to the sentence, whether one of the first detainees, Miguel Ángel Landa, alias Duva, belonged or not to Guerreros Unidos. Instead, they point out, “the court included aspects about the forced disappearance and extrajudicial execution of the students that had nothing to do with the problem that was raised in the appeal, which was to resolve whether El Duva belonged or not to the Guerreros Unidos group (the reason for which he was prosecuted), limiting itself to granting the appeal against the formal arrest warrant and thus fully resolving the substance of the matter raised.”

And then, they add, when it demanded that the old Prosecutor’s Office conduct the corresponding studies to determine whether the detainees had been tortured. According to the report, the court did not give the investigators time to do so properly, so in the cases in which the Prosecutor’s Office did not send its reports, it determined that torture existed. “The court determined that the majority [de las declaraciones] were self-incriminating and had allegedly been obtained through torture. It also declared that the accusations or statements of the co-defendants constituted illicit evidence, dismissing 19 statements related to the case. This, regardless of whether or not the people had alleged acts of torture,” they insist.

And they end: “Some of these defendants released as a result of the sentence did participate in the execution and disappearance of the young men. This is made clear when one of those allegedly tortured, shortly after being released, stated as a collaborating witness that he was part of the Guerreros Unidos and participated in the disappearance of the young men,” he says, referring to El Gil. In reality, El Gil, in his statements as a protected witness, always places himself far from the aggression against the young men.

