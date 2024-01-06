Saturday, January 6, 2024, 12:12



The Children's Lottery 2024 once again distributed thousands and thousands of euros and many more smiles throughout Spain. The third prize fell on the number 57033. Fortune has knocked on the door of many citizens of the municipalities mentioned with the third prize that Loterías y Apuestas del Estado distributes in this lottery, broadcast live on LA VERDAD. Among the municipalities where it fell, spread throughout Spain, are Las Torres de Cotillas, Ceutí, Yecla, San Pedro del Pinatar, Cartagena and Mazarrón.

In addition to these locations in the Region, the third prize of the Lotería del Niño fell in Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza, Madrid, Viso del Alcor (Seville), Arroyo de la Encomienda (Valladolid), Elche (Alicante), Oviedo, Badajoz, Llerena (Badajoz), Palma de Mallorca, Plasencia (Cáceres), El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz), Montilla (Córdoba), Fuente Obejuna (Córdoba), Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Cuenca, Mota del Cuervo (Cuenca), Bailén (Jaén), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Tárrega (Lleida), Lugo, Alcobendas (Madrid), Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid), Tres Cantos (Madrid), Arroyo de la Miel (Málaga), La Puebla de Cazalla (Seville) , Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Xirivella (Valencia), Xátiva (Valencia), Casinos (Valencia), Manises (Valencia), Leioa (Vizcaya), Santa María del Águila (Almería), Cangas (Pontevedra), Seville, Córdoba, Zarautz ( Guipúzcoa), Almería, Catarroja (Valencia), Orihuela (Alicante), Cádiz, Sabiñánigo (Huesca), Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), Málaga, Vélez-Málaga, Xinzo de Limia (Ourense), Villamanrique de Condesa (Seville), Llodio (Álava), La Roda (Albacete), El Campello (Alicante), Torrevieja (Alicante), Campohermoso (Almería), Roquetas de Mar (Almería), Almería, Vícar (Almería), Gijón, Arévalo (Ávila), Don Benito ( Badajoz), Calviá (Balearic Islands), Terrassa, Cornellá de Llobregat, Montgat (Barcelona), Moraleja (Cáceres), Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), Castellón de la Plana, Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real), Bergondo (A Coruña ), Lasarte-Oria (Guipúzcoa), Errenteria (Guipúzcoa), Huelva, Úbeda (Jaén), Jaén, Martos (Jaén), Parla (Madrid), San Lorenzo del Escorial (Madrid), Aranjuez (Madrid), Mostolés (Madrid) , Buitrago de Lozoya (Madrid), Ourense, Barbadás (Ourense), Palencia, Illa de Arousa (Pontevedra), O Porriño (Pontevedra), Vigo, Morón de la Frontera (Seville), Tomares (Seville), Los Abrigos (Santa Cruz) de Tenerife), San Cristóbal de la Laguna (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), Santa Cruz de la Palma (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), Granadilla de Abona (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), Toledo, Villafranca Caballeros (Toledo), Alfara del Patriarca ( Valencia), Alaquás (Valencia), Gandía (Valencia), Alzira (Valencia), Aldaia (Valencia), Mislata (Valencia), Carcaixent (Valencia) and Valladolid.

The lucky ones who have the tenth with the number 57033 will never forget this day. That number, which I'm sure many have had saved for some time in a safe place, is awarded with 250,000 euros for the series and 25,000 euros for the tenth. An amount that may not be enough to fulfill that dream or indulge in that expensive treat, but it helps a lot to start the year in the best way.

The Children's Lottery distributes numerous awards every January 6 and, once the draw is over, it is essential check in the TRUTH search engine all the tenths that are counted to know if you have been lucky with any of those prizes. The first prize is the one most missed by everyone; the most sought after, the one that anyone dreams of. But State Lotteries and Betting awards many other prizes that can make you burst with joy and even make you shed a few tears.

From very early on, like every year, the children of San Ildefonso were once again the protagonists of the morning of January 6 (with permission from the Three Wise Men). They were in charge of singing each number, keeping millions of people glued to the television and making thousands and thousands of Spaniards jump with joy. Lottery administrations in many parts of the country are already filled with people eager to collect their tenth and celebrate that luck has smiled on them.

Fortunately for the most impatient, the El Niño draw lasts around half an hour, much less than the Christmas Lottery. This draw distributes 700 million euros in more than 18 million prizes and there are five pots because the extraction is done digit by digit. This giveaway saves a very special story and it is always equal to that of Christmas, although it has numerous differences.

Children's Lottery Awards



The prizes distributed in the Lotería del Niño draw are very different from the Christmas one. Every January 6, State Lotteries and Betting distributes a first prize, worth 2 million euros for the series and 200,000 for the tenth. He also presents a second prize, valued at 750,000 euros for the series (75,000 for the tenth); a third prize, which this year fell in 57033 and each tenth is awarded with 25,000 euros.

In addition to these great prizes, there are the terminations, which 'give away' a financial pinch to start 2024 with a smile. The draw has 20 prizes of 350 euros for a 4-figure withdrawal; 1,400 of 100 euros for a three-figure withdrawal and 5,000 prizes of 40 euros for a two-figure withdrawal.

But the rain of money does not end there. The Child's Raffle also rewards approximations. In this way, ticket holders with the number before and after the first prize will also receive 1,200 euros per ticket purchased. This also happens with the second prize. Those tenths that have the number before and after the one awarded with the 75,000 euros will receive a total of 610 euros for each ticket.

When to collect the winning tenth of the Lotería del Niño



If this Saturday, January 6, you have been lucky enough and surprisingly you are one of the winners with a prize from the Lotería del Niño, you will be able to collect your tenth from the next day, from Sunday, January 7. But it is essential to know when the deadline to claim your prize ends. This period ends three months from the date of the draw. That is, you have until April 6, 2024 to acquire your money. It's time to check if you are one of the lucky ones. If 2024 is your lucky year and it has started in the best way.