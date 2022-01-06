The

Third award that raffles the

Children’s Lottery it already has an owner. The number

19467 It has been the grace that has made many people lucky who had this ticket in their pockets and purses. The five balls with the figures that make up the number of the

25,000 euros for the tenth prize winner and 250,000 euros for the series it came out of the drums of the Assembly Hall of Lotteries and Betting of the States

The morning is being lived with a festive atmosphere and hope throughout the entire country. The illusion continues in the streets. There are still the gold and silver prizes, the most desired and those that distribute the most money, which will go to the homes of the Spanish families who are more fortunate in this draw. If you are one of the people who has played with him

19467you can stop dreaming and start planning what to do with

25,000 euros that you have fallen this

January 6th. It is an amount far from the 200,000 euros that El Gordo distributes, but as welcome as any amount. With that money you can cover a hole, indulge yourself and, of course, start the year with a good feast surrounded by your family and friends. Because awards are best celebrated when shared with your loved ones.

This is the first of the main prizes that is drawn and that is celebrated at the doors of the lottery administrations that have distributed tickets. Leaps of joy, tears of emotion and jets of champagne to celebrate that fortune has left its counters and has reached the pockets of the winners. The raffle lasts about half an hour, in which all the prizes are revealed in ascending order of money. The most coveted by all, the first prize will come out in a few minutes and will delight those who discover that the digits on their ticket coincide with those sung by them; The same will happen with those who win the 75,000 euros of the second prize. In addition, the two four-digit endings, the fourteen three-digit endings, and the five two-digit endings have already been distributed. The jet of

Children’s Lottery prizes It started around 12.

How to collect a winning tenth in the Lottery of the Child



The third prize is governed by the same requirements as the first and second prize. Prizes over 2,000 euros cannot be physically collected at an administration. Thus, you will have to personally go to one of the associated financial entities listed on the State Lottery and Betting website. This January 6 is full of magic since the Three Kings Day is also celebrated where the little ones spend hours immersed with their new toys. Although the elders also await their gifts, they try their luck in the

Children’s Lottery.

This draw awards

18,960,000 prizes that distribute 700 million euros. The minor prizes acquire great importance since there are many that can be done with any of them. Although it is less money than in the Christmas Lottery and the prizes are smaller, the probabilities increase as it is the turn of more players thanks to the small prizes. It is because, out of the 100,000 numbers in each series, a total of 37,812 numbers win a prize, that is, almost 38%. Therefore, there are many more people who manage to get extra money this January 6. If you want to know if you are one of the lucky ones, you can

check your Lotería del Niño numbers to find out if you’ve been lucky.