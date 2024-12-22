The 2024 Christmas Lottery Draw has led good luck to Catarrojaone of the Valencian towns most affected by the serious DANA on October 29. He third prizewith the number 11840, has distributed 500,000 euros per series in the administration located at number 13 Avenida de la Rambleta.

This third prize in the Christmas Lottery has filled the municipality with joy, which in recent weeks has been focused on recovery after the floods that devastated homes, businesses and crops.

Third prize too has fallen in other affected locations by DANA, such as Requena (Arrabal Avenue, 3), Manises (Avenida dels Tramvies, 12) or Alzira (Carrefour Shopping Center, Albalat Highway s/n, L-17). Likewise, administrations of Gandía (Paseo Germanías, 39), La Pobla de Vallbona (Poeta Llorente, 55) and Valencia city (Ramiro de Maeztu, 18) have also received this award.