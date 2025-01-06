Luck has returned to several of the towns in Valencia affected by DANA. The Extraordinary Draw of ‘El Niño’, held this January 6th – Three Kings’ Day – has left a widely distributed third prize that has fallen, among others, in the municipalities of Paiporta, Silla, Manises, Alaquàs, Picassent and Aldaiaspecifically in the Bonaire shopping center.

The lucky number has been 66777endowed with 250,000 euros per series. Widely distributed throughout the Spanish geography, in the Valencian Community it has also been sold in lottery administrations in Oliva, València, Torrevieja, Granja de Rocamora, Alicante, L’Albir, Benidorm, Petrer, Xàbia, Castelló de la Plana, Alcossebre, Almassora, La Vall d’Uixó, Meliana and Gandia.

In Manises, the administration of number 12 Avenida dels Tramvies has also distributed the second prize for ‘El Niño’endowed with 750,000 euros per series and which was for number 6766. In addition, it has been sold in several municipalities of the Community such as Elche, Gandia, L’Eliana, Alcalà de Xivert, Alicante and Puerto de Sagunto.