On Wednesday, September 9, the third post-registration section of medical trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine begins in Russia, stated the pinnacle of the Ministry of Well being Mikhail Murashko. TASS…

As well as, because the press service of the ministry stated, the digital labeling of the vaccine has additionally begun right now. That is the accountability of the Nationwide Analysis Middle for Epidemiology and Microbiology (NICEM) named after N.F. Gamaleya.

The message emphasizes that because of the drug labeling, it is going to be doable to hint the motion of every bundle from the producer to the affected person.

Earlier, Murashko introduced the creation within the Russian Federation of an utility to trace the situation of people that have been vaccinated in opposition to coronavirus an infection.

Recall that the world’s first vaccine in opposition to COVID-19 was registered within the Russian Federation on August 11. On the eve it grew to become identified that the primary batch of the vaccine has already been launched into civilian circulation.