The third person accused of the Crocus terrorist attack, Fariduni, was caught on video in court

The third person accused of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Shamsidin Fariduni, was caught on video in court. Footage from the hall came from a Lenta.ru correspondent.

A citizen of Tajikistan, Fariduni was born there on September 17, 1998. Married, has an 8-month-old child. In Russia, he officially worked as a laborer in a factory. Registered in Krasnogorsk. We have no previous convictions.

At the request of the investigator, the issue of choosing a preventive measure against Fariduni will be decided in a closed court session.

Earlier, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested two defendants in the case of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall – Dalerjon Mirzoev and Rachabalizod Saidakrami Murodali – until May 22, 2024.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22 before the concert of the Picnic group. Several people burst into the building and opened fire. Four suspects in the terrorist attack have been detained.