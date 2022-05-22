Manuel Pellegrini will sit on the Betis bench for third season consecutive. The Chilean coach the same bench did not occupy so much time since he directed the Manchester City, where he also spent three years. He was also the same time in Malaga, although with the nuance that in his first season on the Costa del Sol he arrived at La Rosaleda in November. The record of permanence of him in a European bench has him in Villarrealwhere he was eight seasons.

And if they say in the cinema that second parts are never good, Pellegrini’s third parts are far from bad. Starting with your last season in it City, the Betis coach said goodbye to Manchester with a fourth place in the Premier and a semifinal of the Championsin addition to having won the League Cup.

in his third year In Malagathat of his farewell, he did history casting the Andalusian club in the Champions quarterfinals, where they fell with all the controversy there was and for having with Dortmund. He also reached King’s Cup quarterfinalswhile in the League they finished with a sixth place. At Villarreal his third project concluded with a fifth place in the league.

Translated into what interests the Betic, the summary of the third years of Pellegrini on a bench is that he has always achieved qualification for Europe, whether it was the Champions League with City or the Europa League with Malaga or Villarreal. And, furthermore, in the first two cases, without the wear and tear of continental competition affecting performance in the League. at least, invites optimism.