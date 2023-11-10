Very soon the “Avatar Show” will be shown again on the NTV channel. In the second season, other modern digital heroes will appear, and a new jury will judge according to new rules.

On November 5, the second season of “The Avatar Show” starts on the NTV channel. This is a high-tech project in which, thanks to Motion Capture – motion capture technologies – the characters beloved from childhood will take on a modern digital appearance. It will be in tune with the inner world of their physical “owners”, who will be popular artists of television, music and cinema. This season, 12 digital heroes will perform on the stage of the show: Alyonushka, Sadko, Cinderella, Artemon, Zmey Gorynych, Tin Woodman, Troubadour, Nightingale the Robber, Fiery Witch, Vasilisa the Beautiful, Fox and Tsokotukha Fly. From the real participants of the show, with whom the heroes will be connected, they will get movements, voices and even facial expressions, from which the jury will guess which of the artists is in real time in a special studio.

Incredible show! Just a break in the pattern. When a real ballet with an unreal avatar performs on stage and all this in real time, you want to shout “Bravo!” after each number. to the organizers of the show for the amazing idea and its implementation! This has never happened before on Russian television. I am delighted Sergey Lazarev

In addition to Lazarev, the star jury members will be Ida Galich, Timur Batrutdinov and Mark Tishman, as well as Irina Ponarovskaya.

The show’s rules will also change a bit in season two. Thus, in each episode, avatars will be divided into three groups, and based on the results of their performances, three digital heroes will appear in the final category at the end of the program – one from each group. Who can reveal the secret of their identity this evening is decided by the jury members, who will have three attempts and the opportunity to try to guess all the nominees. But if they guessed who is hiding under the first digital nominee and there will be a real participant behind the screen, then the other two nominees will automatically be saved and advance to the next stage of the show.

“At first it seemed that it would be simply impossible to guess who was hiding behind the digital images, but practice has shown the opposite. In the very first episode of the first season of “The Avatar Show,” I recognized my friend Garik Kharlamov, who, unfortunately, was destined to perform in the image of Emelya for a very short time. But some participants still managed to confuse me quite a bit. This is always a very exciting and exciting process – calculating the heroes, and also a very responsible one: the length of the participants’ stay in the show depends on our decision. From the new season I expect new favorite fairy-tale characters and more, unexpected revelations and, of course, positive emotions,” noted Timur Batrutdinov.

If the star judges did not guess the first avatar, then they have a chance to guess who is hiding behind the second, and then the third: thus, in each program only one avatar can leave the project. If the jury members haven’t figured out any of the three nominees, then all three move on. At the same time, as in the first season, the rule of complete confidentiality will be maintained – the participants will not know each other’s names. They will also not intersect during rehearsals and filming – security guards will accompany them from home to the set.

“What I like about this project is its technology and diversity: here are your favorite songs, the best artists, and cartoon characters – a real show for the whole family. And for us, the judges of the show, this is also a great training in detective skills. To guess the characters, I try to look closely at the plasticity and listen to the timbre of the voice. Well, I eavesdrop on my colleagues’ versions! “The Avatar Show is a non-trivial project designed for absolutely any audience,” Ida Galich shared her emotions.

Mark Tishman, in turn, said that he tries to guess the characters by their manner of movement and other non-obvious nuances: “I, I think, and the rest of the jury members have already developed some of their own tricks, clues that help us follow the trail to guess the participants. For example, this is the manner of movement, the way they breathe, because everyone has already learned to very skillfully change the timbre of their voice, but there is some specificity of articulation, speech therapy specificity, the pronunciation of certain consonants. And this is what you really pay attention to. Of course, there are timbres that are very difficult to hide, so this is always the first thing that catches your eye,” said the artist.

He also admitted that he gets enormous pleasure from the performances of the participants, from how these two worlds merge before our eyes – real and digital, and how some kind of “third other dimension” is obtained.

This is truly absolute magic that happens before our eyes. I am a very gambling person, so I love this detective game, which I immerse myself in during the entire filming period. The way the team of the show “Avatar” and “Masks” create numbers and versions of songs is always a special kind of pleasure See also Aristocrats in Mauritania... Do they do housework? Mark Tishman

This year the composition of the jury has also changed. The four judges were joined by Irina Ponarovskaya, who occupied the judge’s chair in one of the episodes of the first season. Before the start of the season, the Honored Artist of Russia shared her impressions of the project. “The Avatar Show is some kind of fairy tale and an incredible journey for me. Avatars this year look even more natural and technologically advanced. This is an amazing project, because what our mysterious heroes do with their voices, we, professionals in this field, have great difficulty guessing. I myself participated in “The Mask” and I understand how difficult and at the same time interesting it is for a performer to sing in a voice other than his own. I wish the avatars more strength, creativity and opportunities to confuse us more.”

The singer also admitted that her experience of participating in the third season of “The Mask” will help her unravel the avatars: “I can imagine how and in what direction the performers’ voices may change. Of course, they deceive us somewhere and answer questions with humor, and sometimes absolutely seriously. This is how we have nine whole programs to solve riddles.”

The showman Vyacheslav Makarov again became the host of the project. The official teaser for “The Avatar Show,” where the digital appearance of the presenter is presented in different images and costumes, can be viewed online.

