The Dutch authorities reported that dozens of young people were arrested in the midst of the violent events registered in different cities of the country, mainly in Den Bosch and Rotterdam, during the early hours of Monday, on the third consecutive night of demonstrations against the curfew.

A kind of pitched battle fought dozens of young people on the streets of cities such as Den Bosch and Rotterdam on the third consecutive night of riots in the Netherlands in rejection of the curfew decreed by the Dutch authorities to try to reduce the rate of infections by coronavirus.

Throwing stones at the glassware of the main supermarkets, pharmacies and businesses, the protesters caused considerable damage that during the morning of this January 26 was picked up by the cleaning teams and young people who joined through social networks to call a day of cleaning and reparation in repudiation of the violent acts.

And, although since Sunday the outgoing Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, had condemned the actions, which he described as samples of criminal violence, the night-time demonstrations continued this Monday and left at least 184 detainees as a balance.

Police officers at the scene of the clashes in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on January 25, 2021. © Marco Swart / EFE

Faced with the riots and the deployment of agents ordered to try to contain them, Willem Woelers, the Chief of Police, specified that it is likely that in the coming hours the balance of affectation and arrests will increase, when the consolidated figures of the different cities are evaluated.

Den Bosch, also known as Bolduque, was one of the territories in which the disturbances of order persisted until the wee hours, after dozens of young people attacked officers of the public force with fireworks in the center of the city and overturn several cars.

“It is unheard of what has happened. These people do not realize at all the fear, worry, damage and shame they cause to the residents of the city. A lot of evildoers ruin everything for many other people. We are many those of us who do not understand anything about this behavior, “said Jack Mikkers, the mayor of Den Bosh.

Firefighters extinguish a fire in Groene Hilledijk after clashes between a group of young people and the police in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on the night of January 25, 2021. © Marco Swart / EFE

According to what was assured by Mikkers, the response given by the anti-riot agents was slow, given that their movement to the area of ​​the confrontations “took a long time”, therefore the destruction footprint increased.

The delay in the arrival of the officers is attributed to the attention they also had to pay in Eindhoven, Oss and Helmond, where investigations were opened to identify the promoters of the riots who have managed to frighten citizens.

With water cannons, the Police tried to disperse the riots in Rotterdam, where some agents were even fired into the air after other officers were cornered by some protesters.

Meanwhile, the surveillance chains put in place since Sunday in Amsterdam, The Hague and Haarlem prevented tempers from heating up as much as in Den Bosch and Rotterdam.

Damage to tram cabs in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on January 26, 2021. © Koen Van Weel / EFE

“Shameless thieves, I can’t say anything else. We had to threaten to use tear gas, a far-reaching measure, I find it sad because I’ve never had to do something like this in my entire career,” said Ahmed Aboutaleb, the mayor. from Rotterdam.

These are the first disturbances of this type to be registered in the last 40 years in Dutch territory, so the outgoing Government urged calm and reiterated that the curfew measure is not a “simple whim”, but a action to reduce the cases of coronavirus in the nation, which already adds 970,111 confirmed cases and 13,772 deaths from Covid-19.

With Reuters and EFE